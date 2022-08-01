We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Things look a bit different today! 👀 We’re saying goodbye to the name “Internet Insider” and hello to “web_crawlr.” (If you only knew all of the back and forth we had when trying to settle on a new name…)

Don’t worry, we’ve got the same vibes as “Internet Insider,” but we listened to some of your feedback and we worked hard to create a newsletter that brings you the best and worst of the internet everyday.

An actual web crawler (or spider, or spider bot) is an internet bot that browses the web and indexes websites. We like to think that web_crawlr does the kind of the same thing: we scour the internet for the most viral and pressing news and deliver it straight to you.

We hope you like the new look and feel! Let us know what you think, we’d love to hear from you!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

As criticisms of Pink Sauce circulated on TikTok last week, and its creator pushed back on claims that it made people sick, another TikTok food trend got caught up with it: spicy bowls.

In a viral video that has garnered 1.8 million views, a TikToker claims she was fired on the same day she gave her three-weeks’ notice.

This thrilling and well-observed comicbook adaptation follows four 12-year-old girls who travel from 1988 to 2019.

Drag races, graffiti, marriage proposals, street takeovers. Los Angeles’ Sixth Street Viaduct became an instant attraction when it opened on the July 10 weekend—perhaps a bit too attractive.

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Beloved chimp advocate is the new enemy of conspiracy theorists

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🏠 Two TikTokers posted videos about getting scammed by an Airbnb host, but not everyone is feeling sympathetic.

💼 A man has gone viral for bragging about doing the “bare minimum” after logging on to work.

🔪 Master the art of cooking for one with these kitchen hacks for single living.*

🥝 Twitch streamer Loeya shares the key to diversifying your income stream. If you want more stories like this, subscribe to the Passionfruit newsletter.

👀 A remote worker made a video about receiving a meeting request from her boss while shopping, sparking a debate among viewers.

🌯 There’s yet another “hack” for getting a “cheap burrito bowl” at Chipotle.

💃 A ballroom dancer incited discussion about tanning culture in ballroom dance after she showed herself before and after being tanned for competitions.

🌐 Is there a First Amendment right to assemble in the metaverse?

👋 Before you go

An old video of a Black woman being harassed by another woman while out for a jog has resurfaced online, with more than 5.7 million people watching the video of a “racist” woman who was dubbed a “Karen” throw a glass bottle at the jogger.

🎶 Now Playing: “Where Do You Want It” by Dale Watson 🎶