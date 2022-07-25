‘The racism in our country is getting out of control’: Old video resurfaces of ‘Karen’ throwing a glass bottle at a jogging Black woman

An August 2020 video of a Black woman being harassed by another woman while out for a jog has resurfaced on TikTok.
Collecting over 5.7 million views, TikToker Copper American (@copperamerican) reposted the old video onto his account and users had varying opinions on the matter.
“Racist lady gets tired of Black women jogging in her neighborhood and does this,” the overlay text of the video reads.
@copperamerican #Jacob #losttribe #racism #usa #news #kwtx #foryou #karen ♬ original sound – CopperAmerican
The video shows a woman in Queens throwing an object, with an impact that sounded like shattered glass, at another woman jogging by. According to the CNN news report from 2020, the woman was identified as Lorena Delaguna and has been since charged with a hate crime and aggravated assault.
Along with the glass bottle being thrown, Delaguna allegedly yelled racial slurs at the jogger, including the N-word, and told her to “go back to Africa.”
In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on the racist confrontation.
“Maaan God just knows not to put me in these type of situations,” one user wrote.
“Not sure how ppl are just sitting watching and laughing but ok,” another commented.
“THERE WOULD BE BLONDE HAIR EVERYWHERE,” a third wrote.
The Daily Dot reached out to @copperamerican via TikTok comment.
