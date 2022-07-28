‘Me, doing like 5 tasks and then scrolling through TikTok the rest of the day as a treat’: TikToker brags about doing the ‘bare minimum’ after logging on to work

A worker says they do the “bare minimum” at their full-time job in a now-viral TikTok skit, sparking debate about whether workers should go above and beyond on the job.

In the video posted by TikToker Cruz (@champagnecruze) on July 20, he shows a video of him opening his laptop and waving at the screen. Text overlay reads, “POV: me logging into work prepared to accomplish the bare minimum.”

The video has reached over 175,000 views as of July 28, with commenters debating whether workers should stick to the “bare minimum” or work to exceed expectations at their corporate job.

“Me, doing like 5 tasks and then scrolling through TikTok the rest of the day as a treat,” one user said.

“It’s actually really hard work to put in the bare minimum,” another wrote.

“Me doing this every morning and loving life,” a third added.

However, a few commenters say they don’t see themselves adopting Cruz’s more relaxed outlook on meeting expectations at work.

“A man who doesn’t want to accomplish anything. can’t be me,” one commenter wrote.

“How I wish I could care less….” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cruz via email.

