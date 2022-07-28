man sitting at desk opening laptop caption "POV: Me logging into work prepared to accomplish the absolute bare minimum" (l) man opening laptop on desk caption "POV: Me logging into work prepared to accomplish the absolute bare minimum" (c) man waving hand at laptop on desk caption "POV: Me logging into work prepared to accomplish the absolute bare minimum" (r)

@champagnecruze/TikTok

‘Me, doing like 5 tasks and then scrolling through TikTok the rest of the day as a treat’: TikToker brags about doing the ‘bare minimum’ after logging on to work

'Me doing this every morning and loving life.'

IRL

Posted on Jul 28, 2022

A worker says they do the “bare minimum” at their full-time job in a now-viral TikTok skit, sparking debate about whether workers should go above and beyond on the job.

In the video posted by TikToker Cruz (@champagnecruze) on July 20, he shows a video of him opening his laptop and waving at the screen. Text overlay reads, “POV: me logging into work prepared to accomplish the bare minimum.”

@champagnecruze Ib: @Biteable Here I am once again 😁👋🏼#corporateo#corporatelifer#9to5f#9to5life9#wfhi#wfhlife##corporatetiktokt#corporatehumora#bareminimumeminimum ♬ original sound – nostalgia central🎶

The video has reached over 175,000 views as of July 28, with commenters debating whether workers should stick to the “bare minimum” or work to exceed expectations at their corporate job.

“Me, doing like 5 tasks and then scrolling through TikTok the rest of the day as a treat,” one user said.

“It’s actually really hard work to put in the bare minimum,” another wrote.

“Me doing this every morning and loving life,” a third added.

However, a few commenters say they don’t see themselves adopting Cruz’s more relaxed outlook on meeting expectations at work.

“A man who doesn’t want to accomplish anything. can’t be me,” one commenter wrote.

“How I wish I could care less….” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cruz via email.

*First Published: Jul 28, 2022, 3:17 pm CDT

Rebekah Harding is a freelance reporter for the Daily Dot. She has digital and print bylines in Men’s Health, Cosmopolitan, SheKnows, and more.

