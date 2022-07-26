‘U better run to IKEA and chill at one of their bedroom setups’: Remote worker makes video about receiving meeting request from boss while shopping at Ross, sparking debate

As many remote workers know, “working from home” doesn’t always mean physically being at home. Numerous people online have gone viral for sharing their experiences working from boats, vacation spots, drive-thru lines, and more.

Working from home while not being at home has become such a common occurrence that users are now going viral for making jokes about getting caught not actually working from home. One such viral video was recently posted by user Shatiana (@theshatishow).

In the video, viewers can see Shatiana browsing a Ross Dress for Less with her laptop open in her cart.

“Hi Shatiana how is everything going?” her supervisor asks in the text overlaying the video.

“Everything is great, thanks for asking…” she responds.

“Great can we chat!?” the supervisor answers.

The video then cuts to Shatiana running out of the store.

Her video currently has over 3.1 million views.

While the video is a joke, the topic struck a real chord with TikTokers. At first, some offered their own way to handle situations like these.

“Camera: off,” one user wrote.

“U better run to ikea and chill at one of their bedroom setups,” another suggested.

“Go to Lowe’s in the kitchen section with the cabinets and stove set up!!!” a third added. “You Got This!!!”

Others said that Shatiana should not feel the need to be constantly ready to chat, so long as she’s getting her work done.

“I always say ‘sure, I’ll be free in about 30 minutes,’” a commenter claimed. “Remote work does not mean perpetual availability.”

“It is important when working from home to set your boundaries,” a second continued. “You do have a life outside of work and are entitled to a break.”

“SERIOUSLY!!! I REALLY DON’T SEE A PROBLEM, UNLESS YOU’RE NOT GETTING YOUR WORK DONE AND/OR ON TIME. THAT WOULD BE A PROBLEM BUT. REMOTE IS REMOTE,” another added.

Further users shared their own experiences either working from home themselves or dealing with people taking the phrase “work-from-home” as a suggestion and not a rule.

“I’m a supervisor and my manager will be in our meetings from her car, the store, another state,” a commenter alleged. “If they don’t let it stop them then I won’t either.”

“I’ve been traveling everywhere since… I’ve been working from home… my passports has stamps now,” an additional user shared.

