‘Airbnb literally warns you’: TikTokers say they got scammed by Airbnb host who asked for payment outside the app

Two TikTokers posted videos about getting scammed by an Airbnb host earlier this month, but not everyone is feeling sympathetic.

Drew (@infamousxdrew) and Bryan (@bryanthediamond) shared a series of videos after arriving at their Airbnb in Los Angeles, California, and not being allowed in.

“I literally paid $5,000,” Bryan said. The issue? He says the host convinced him not to book through the app itself, but to send her the money directly via Zelle—which should have been an immediate red flag.

But Bryan did it anyway, and the two friends were out of luck when they arrived, thinking they had a place to stay.

To deal with the situation, they called 911, and were put on hold.

“I waited a whole like, four hours for the police to come, and they did so much work,” Bryan said sarcastically in a separate video. “They wrote the number on this card and said ‘you have to take her to court,’ and left.”

That is, in fact, generally how getting a refund when someone scams you works. The police don’t just show up and demand someone return money you claim to have given them.

While this situation seems like it could have been somewhat easily avoided in the first place, it does serve to highlight one of the many ways in which Airbnb is becoming more of a hassle to its customers than a benefit. Because you’re dealing with hosts directly, sending money to them directly, while never a good idea, may not seem as far-fetched as it would if you were asked by the front desk clerk at a hotel to send payment to his personal Venmo.

Many fans of the two were frustrated on their behalf but did offer some helpful suggestions.

“Bestie, your money from Zelle comes from your bank,” wrote @iamdavante. “File a dispute, let them know the service was a scam. They’ll investigate and get it back to you.”

Others were less invested in the saga, with @twink_fairy69 calling it “the consequences of your own actions” and several viewers pointing out that calling 911 served zero purpose.

“Airbnb literally warns you not to do transactions outside of their app,” @bibilaiggy said.

“The money is gone just take the L and learn the lesson,” another viewer suggested.

When reached for comment, Drew added that he and Bryan are, in fact, pursuing the matter further in court and will “proceed to press charges” against the host.

Airbnb did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This post has been updated with comment from one of the TikTokers.

Today’s top stories