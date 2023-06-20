We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: A Domino's customer calling out the company's privacy policy and how much customer data it collects, how hackers are threatening to release internal Reddit data unless it pays a ransom and reverses its API change that has sparked protests online, a Subway worker going viral for recounting how a customer threatened her over a sandwich, and a review of a new documentary Break the Game.

One person has realized that Domino’s Pizza shares customers’ private information with third parties—and they collect a lot of it.

Ransomware hackers use price hike backlash to blackmail Reddit

A cybercrime group is threatening to release internal data from Reddit unless the company agrees to pay a ransom and reverse its plans to increase prices for API access.

A Subway worker‘s video has gone viral recounting an experience she had with a customer who got aggressive over an incorrect sandwich.

One streamer’s attempt to break a world record for speed running a Legend of Zelda game opens a window into online isolation.

By Tricia Crimmins

Fatphobic TikToker gets backlash for her anti-fat viral video

Fatphobic TikToker gets backlash for her anti-fat viral video

✈️ An aggrieved American Airlines customer says she’s out $350 after confusion over her flight schedule while attending a family member’s funeral—and she contends the company’s customer service added insult to injury.

📷 Everyone has experienced the kind of panic that comes from sending someone the wrong image.

🍔 A New York-based influencer went viral after alleging that a restaurant server threatened to kick her out because she used silverware to eat her burger.

🏨 This Holiday Inn worker went viral for calling out guests who are texting when they check-in to the hotel.

💸 A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after alleging that Spectrum fraudulently charged her for not returning equipment—a charge she claims is frighteningly common.

🏳️‍🌈 Whether you want to laugh, cry, or celebrate Pride, these LGBTQ movies on Netflix are just what you need. *

✉️ When decorating an envelope be sure to keep the addresses in their designated spot. This is the message that one mailman emphasized in a viral video.

🍦 A Dairy Queen customer ordered her last cherry-dipped ice cream cone of the season and filmed herself begging the chain to not discontinue it.

🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: Is there a First Amendment right to assemble in the metaverse?

In a viral video that has been viewed over 662,000 times, TikToker Desch (@deschwanden) recorded a woman who openly admitted that she trespassed into his house even though she had no business being in there.

“My first Karen,” the TikToker declared while recording the woman. “Literally walked into my house.”

“I know I walked into your house,” she fired back.

According to the video’s description, the TikToker and his friends were having a small gathering. They made an agreement with their next door neighbors to end it at 10pm.

However, before 10 o’clock arrived, the woman trespassed onto his property to complain about the noise.

