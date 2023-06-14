’The man at the mail counter told me to keep my receipt and he was right!’: Spectrum customer charged $100, accused of not returning equipment

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after alleging that Spectrum fraudulently charged her for not returning equipment—a charge she claims is frighteningly common.

In a clip with over 58,000 views, TikTok user @hope_peddler says that she canceled her Spectrum plan and returned her equipment because she was moving.

“The guy who gave me the receipt said, ‘Listen, you’re really going to want to keep this, because they’re going to accuse you of not turning it in,’” the TikToker recalls. “Thirty days later, I get a notice saying ‘You never turned in your equipment.’”

The TikToker says she responded to this notice with a copy of the receipt, to which Spectrum allegedly responded that they had received the receipt and would process it within 7 days.

Nineteen days later, the TikToker received a bill for not returning her equipment—and was told that her card was automatically charged $100.

“I did everything right, from start to finish,” the TikToker explains. She further states that one of the few ways to resolve this issue is by taking the company to small claims court, which she says will likely be too expensive.

“This is obviously their policy,” the TikToker says. “I’m not just some fluke person…They steal from probably everyone that cancels an account with them.”

The TikToker closes by saying that a class action lawsuit could likely be pursued and that viewers should get internet from a company that isn’t Spectrum.

As of 2021, Spectrum had 209 complaints about it filed with the FCC.

In the comments section of the TikToker’s video, many users claimed they had experienced something similar when canceling their Spectrum plan.

“Spectrum did the same thing to us when we moved!!!!” exclaimed a user. “ugh! it was so infuriating!”

“Yes!!! Had to fight it on my credit score,” alleged another. “they sent me to collections. Took almost a year.”

“They do it in Texas, too! The man at the mail counter warned me to keep my receipt and he was right!” stated a third.

Others claimed the problem was not unique to Spectrum.

“Same w/Xfinity and had to do the same thing,” recalled a TikToker. “I went to a Xfinity store and made them credit me right there. Took an over an hour until done.”

“Direct TV tried that with me- I called better business bureau,” shared a second. “It was fixed in no time. The CEO’s office called me to fix it.”

“AT&T did that with me,” offered a further commenter.

While many suggested disputing the charge with her credit card company, the TikToker said in comments that she’s considering continuing the fight through the legal system.

“…You guys have all convinced me to fight,” she detailed in a comment. “I’ll at least get content out of the battle.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Spectrum via email and @hope_peddler via TikTok comment.