‘She had to drive to you? To say it’s too loud?’: Woman enters neighbor’s house to complain about the noise

In a viral video that has been viewed over 662,000 times, TikToker Desch (@deschwanden) recorded a woman who openly admitted that she trespassed into his house even though she had no business being in there.

“My first Karen,” the TikToker declared while recording the woman. “Literally walked into my house.”

“I know I walked into your house,” she fired back.

According to the video’s description, the TikToker and his friends were having a small gathering. They made an agreement with their next door neighbors to end it at 10pm. However, before 10 o’clock arrived, the woman trespassed onto his property to complain about the noise.

“She thought it was acceptable to trespass on our property, and walk through our whole house to get to our rooftop, and began to threaten us,” the video’s caption explained. “She was extremely hostile, threatening to call the police etc.”

After walking down two flights of stairs, the intruder finally leaves through the front door. All the while, the woman continues to argue with the TikToker and defend her right to trespass on the property.

“Which house is yours Ms. Tresspasser?” the TikToker asked.

However, it appears the woman wasn’t even a next door neighbor. She got into a car and drove off back to her own residence.

“Ohhh, she’s got a beamer, we can get the plates,” he said while recording the woman in her vehicle. “Got em.”

Many in the comments section were confused by the woman’s decision to trespass into a stranger’s home. Especially because it appeared that she drove to the man’s home just to complain about noise and was not, in fact, a next door neighbor.

“She had to drive to you?” a commenter asked. “To say it’s too loud? Lol you’re better than me.”

“It was a noise complaint, but she had to drive over?” another echoed.

Others recommended the man press charges against the trespassing woman for her behavior.

“Press charges IMMEDIATELY,” one wrote.

“You should press charges asap this is crazy,” another said.

