‘Please don’t do this to us!’: Customer begs Dairy Queen not to discontinue the cherry-dipped cone

A Dairy Queen customer ordered her last cherry-dipped ice cream cone of the season and filmed herself begging the chain to not discontinue it.

Popular TikToker @caitkiernan, who has over 141,000 followers, held the bright-red cherry-dipped cone and said, “All right, so it’s all over TikTok so it must be true, the cherry dip is actually getting discontinued.”

Since the ice cream will no longer be available, @caitkiernan decided to buy it one last time. Then, she gave the ice cream a kiss. “Why are they getting rid of it? It’s the best!’ the video concluded with the content creator taking a bite.

@caitkiernan further vented her disappointment in the caption. “Dairy Queen cherry dip is officially getting discontinued! I’m so bummed. It’s the best! @Dairy Queen please don’t do this to us!” she wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @caitkiernan via Instagram direct message. Her video racked up over 207,000 views as of June 14, and viewers were just as disappointed.

“They always get rid of the best stuff,” one viewer wrote.

“No! That’s my favorite!” a second commented.

“I’m crying! How DQ? How can you take our childhood fav away???” a third asked.

On the other hand, others proposed an interesting reason why it was being axed from the menu: Red Dye 40.

“It’s probably getting discontinued because it has red 40 in it,” one person proposed.

According to Good RX, “Red dye 40 is a common artificial coloring used in processed foods, beverages, drugs, and cosmetics. Over the years, research has raised multiple concerns about the food additive’s safety. Despite FDA regulations, studies have noted a possible link between red dye 40 and symptoms of ADHD (attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder) in children.”

While many viewers reference Red Dye 40, Dairy Queen previously told the Daily Dot that wasn’t the case.

“DQ is always rotating our dipped cone flavors and Cherry Dipped Cones may return in the future,” the spokesperson said before encouraging customers to “check with their local DQ restaurant to learn which flavors are available.”