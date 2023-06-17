TikToker Jason Clemente (@damnitjason) has realized that Domino’s Pizza shares customers’ private information with third parties—and they collect a lot of it.

In a video which racked up more than 19,000 views as of Friday, Jason breaks it down. Many companies collect data from their customers whenever they purchase online. But what a company does with it is another story entirely, and Domino’s terms of service have sparked outrage from viewers.

The video begins with Jason scrolling through his latest Domino’s order. “Domino’s is the culprit for all your credit card fraud. For everything that happens. All your data that gets sold and everything,” Jason says, exaggerating to prove his point.

He then points to his screen, making an aside about how orders at Domino’s always seem to amass surcharges. “First off, pay attention to what you’re buying,” he advised. He then scrolls to the bottom of the screen and clicks on “Do Not Sell/Share My Information.” A small disclaimer pops up, urging customers to opt-in to selling their personal data by framing it as a way for personalize your customer experience.

Jason proceeds to click into Domino’s privacy policy. “If you actually look at the privacy policy, the information that they are selling is gonna be your contact data, your account credentials, passwords, even your credit card number. Yeah, I’m not playing, go on Domino’s and read all about this,” he explains while scrolling through down the page.

Domino’s privacy policy doesn’t directly state that they are selling their customer’s data.

The portion of the policy that Jason highlights is titled as “Information Collection” and states that they gather information about you over the course of 12 months, but according to the company they do not permanently store your information.

Under “Payment Data,” the policy states: “We collect data necessary to process your payment if you make a purchase, including your payment instrument number (such as a credit card number), and the security code associated with your payment instrument.”

And the disclaimer in Data Security: “We cannot guarantee the security of the information collected through our Web Sites or Applications.”

So could a third-party company with which Domino’s shares your data get hacked? It happened in 2014 and 2017.

Users had a split reaction to the viral TikTok. Some were thankful, believing that Domino’s may have been the reason they were hacked, while others laughed at the thought of Domino’s selling people’s credit card information.

“Little Caesar’s, don’t let me down. @Domino’s selling my credit card,” a shocked user said.

“The fact that people will believe this is hilarious. Every company you deal with collects that info, they aren’t giving that away,” one user replied.

“Is this why I keep getting random Uber eats chargers??? Selling my card info smh,” a user said.

“Damn man.. it’s True. Already opt out on that bs. Domino’s you back stabber!” added another user.

“Almost every person I know that has ordered dominos online has had their card used for vending machine purchases around the globe. Blows my mind!!” a user added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jason via TikTok comments and Domino’s via email.