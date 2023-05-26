We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: A traveler detailing the nightmare experience she had while trying to fly on United Airlines, the completely bungled presidential campaign announcement from Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a viral video of someone getting charged $11 for water while eating at a restaurant, and a review of the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

After that, our Culture Editor Tiffany has her “This Week on the Internet” column and shares with you her pick for meme of the week.

One last thing: Since it’s Friday, that means it is time for our weekly news quiz. Scroll down below to answer the question, and if you guess correctly you’ll be entered to win a “Blogs in Bloom” shirt.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A traveler shared that United Airlines provided her with a cot instead of a hotel voucher after her flight was delayed overnight at Denver International Airport.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) officially launched his presidential campaign in a Twitter Space hosted by Elon Musk on Wednesday. The event was beset with technical difficulties. Trump even mocked DeSantis on Truth Social.

Ordering water at a fancy restaurant? You might have to pay for that.

This overlong remake is no match for the original animated film.

🌐 Take our weekly news quiz!

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr?

Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win our brand new “Blogs in Bloom” shirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

This week, people began posting about how they were getting scammed on a fast food chain’s app. What was the fast food chain?

🗣️ This Week on the Internet

By Tiffany Kelly

The couch that took over the internet

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🚗 Viewers called a TikToker’s criticism of men and the cars they drive the “definition of a red flag” after she posted a viral video denouncing Toyota Priuses.

☕ A self-described “Dunkin’ girl forever” has a tongue-in-cheek critique for her favorite coffee chain, and it has caused a stir with other caffeinated folks online.

👞 This woman tried to return 14 pairs of shoes after she wasn’t able to resell them online, and people aren’t giving her any sympathy.

👀 A TikToker who was fired from Home Depot for making content at work says Lowe’s is offering him a job. But there’s a catch.

💎 This “champagne of pepper grinders” is the ultimate flex for bougie kitchens.*

🌯 A viral video posted to TikTok showed a birthday party catered by Chipotle, leaving viewers guessing the cost of the order.

👶 From the Daily Dot archive: The many lives of the Dancing Baby, cyberspace’s first cringe meme.

🍴 A parent is going viral after finding a way around her daughter’s school’s rule against bringing in takeout meals.

📅 Meme of the Week

“Padam Padam” is here to overtake the blue couch.

🎶 Now Playing: “Padam Padam” by Kylie Minogue 🎶