A TikToker who was fired from Home Depot for making content at work says Lowe’s is offering him a job.

However, the offer comes with a single caveat: He has to agree to stop making TikTok videos.

In a viral video that has amassed 102,000 views as of this writing, user Moxie wrld (@lilmoxie) explained why he declined the job offer from Home Depot’s competitor.

“This morning when I woke up today Lowe’s had basically emailed me and told me give them a call,” his video began.

When the TikToker reached out to the hiring manager, he says they offered him a job.

“But there’s a little thing, a little small thing,” Moxie reported the manager said. “Our corporate has seen your videos about Home Depot……. If we were to hire you, you would have to get off of TikTok.”

The TikToker quickly made it clear that he had no intention of quitting the app. But he said should Lowe’s decide to hire him, he would not make videos at the store.

However, he alleges that the hiring manager said it wasn’t enough. The company wanted him to quit the app completely or they would not be able to hire him.

The reason, they said, was because he had made inappropriate videos about the store in the past.

“There’s a video where you said ‘don’t shop at Lowe’s. Why would you shop at Lowe’s cause the first letter of Lowe’s stars with L. You took an ‘L’ in the morning waking up thinking about Lowe’s.'” the hiring manager allegedly told him.

“Well, I’m not gonna stop doing these videos for y’all,” he allegedly said back.

The TikToker’s decision was further solidified when he discovered that Lowe’s was offering a pay rate that was $3.25 less than what he made at Home Depot.

“I’m not gonna take a pay cut and work the same position that I did at Home Depot,” he says.

“Lowe’s, you took an L again. Y’all trash,” Moxie concludes.

In the comments section, TikTok users had plenty to say. Some brought up the ramifications of being a content creator while holding down a nine-to-five job.

“I’ve heard digital footprint this and that but now I see it actually came back to bite ya w [them] seeing the vids,” one person wrote.

However, Moxie disagreed. According to him, “As long as I’m like promoting the location to get sales up…I see it as a win win.”

Many users agreed with the TikToker, believing that companies like Lowe’s should be grateful for the extra online exposure.

“Why are they tripping?” one person asked. “They should be happy you drawing more people into the store If I lived close I would pull up just because of you”

“Missed opportunity for Lowe’s,” said another.

Some also wondered why Lowe’s hiring manager had wasted the TikToker’s time.

“Why did they even contact you if they are just gonna say all that?” another asked.

“Cause I applied and didn’t think they were gonna call me but that store seen my videos and won’t allow it,” Moxie explained.

Moxie is not the first content creator to lose a job because of TikTok videos. One woman was fired from her job three times after employers discovered her TikTok content. And in 2022, a worker was let go from Domino’s after allegedly making satirical videos about the pizza store.

The Daily Dot reached out to Moxie wrld via TikTok comments and Lowe’s via email.