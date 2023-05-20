‘What’s wrong with a Prius?’: Viewers criticize woman for judging men based on the cars they have

Viewers called a TikToker’s criticism of men and the cars they drive the “definition of a red flag” after she posted a viral video denouncing Toyota Priuses.

In the video, which has been viewed 436,400 times as of Saturday, user SJ (@sj.larevitzear) said that “If a guy picks me up in certain cars on dates, I’m just not going.”

First on her list of no’s was a Toyota Prius. “I know the type of person you are,” she explained in her video. “If y’all drive these cars, you need to reevaluate yourself.”

She then showed a Honda Ridgeline, stating that “the only person that should drive this is my 90-year-old grandpa.”

Lastly, SJ showed a Jeep Gladiator, saying that those kinds of trucks amuse her. “Like, why did you get that?” she asked before ending her video.

Users were quick to criticize SJ for her opinions. “She wants a Benz or Beemer but she has smart car attitude,” one wrote.

“Girl what? It doesn’t matter what he drives, it matters if he has a car to pick me up,” another shared.

In response to a remark stating she was “murdered” in her comments section, SJ wrote, “I like to come and see what kind of funny insults people come up with, mostly people just calling me ugly. Kinda boring lol.”

SJ posted a second video continuing her car opinions yesterday, calling out men who own Honda sedans and Subaru Outbacks.

“I have 2,000 of these boys in my comments right now, crying because that’s what Prius owners do,” she said in her video, showing another picture of a Prius. “I think they hold the human species back, personally.”

“But you drive a Nissan,” user Trayvon Brown wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to SJ via TikTok comment.