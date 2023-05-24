‘On repeat’: ‘Padam Padam’ memes take over the internet

Kylie Minogue’s new single “Padam Padam” kicked off Gemini season, but its hypnotic chorus has also created a meme.

“Padam Padam” is the first single off Minogue’s upcoming album Tension, and the official video has more than 1.9 million views. “35 years of making music and Kylie still SERVES,” said one commenter. “Mother is back.”

But on Twitter, some people were a little confused.

“Wtf is ‘Padam’?! wrote @AspiringPet99. “I’m seeing it everywhere and I think y’all are talking about something Hunger Games related.”

Wtf is “Padam”?! I’m seeing it everywhere and I think y’all are talking about something Hunger Games related 😭😭😭 someone fill me in — Angry Black T-Slur ✨ (@AspiringPet99) May 23, 2023

While it’s not Hunger Games-related, a lot of people had the same realization: ‘Padam Padam” is the sound of a heartbeat, which is alluded to in the lyrics. It is not, apparently, a cover of Édith Piaf’s 1951 song of the same name.

Just realised Padam Padam is her heartbeat pic.twitter.com/9T9tcMiBJv — Aidan (@aidanthereup) May 23, 2023

waittt so padam padam is like the sound of a heartbeat?! 😭… i thought she was just speaking australian — mia (@DRAINGARDENS) May 24, 2023

Others expanded on how “Padam Padam” made them feel, and how it’s already a queer anthem.

Me and my friends since the release of Padam Padam. pic.twitter.com/VpOkDNYs2b — Angelo Figuera (@angelofiguera) May 23, 2023

padam padam i hear it and i know pic.twitter.com/kev5wIqE3C — Nachito ⭐⭐⭐ (@maurignax) May 23, 2023

Elderly Millennial gays educating Gen Z gays on how to Padam Padam pic.twitter.com/r4qW7GMvOl — Ranch Devereaux (@theJacko) May 22, 2023

Gay coworker just messaged me “padam padam” through Google chats and nothing else pic.twitter.com/83jJRWr4AH — Slaggie Rogers (@bradentbh) May 19, 2023

For some, the memes were too much, on top of everything else going on this week.

“Padam Padam” “how do you serve cunt in a…” “Men don’t have thick..” “$8,000 couch” pic.twitter.com/PMlmnUr2Bm — L (@pastaxprince) May 23, 2023

On TikTok, there was a more visual expression of “Padam Padam,” including Minogue’s recent singalong version.