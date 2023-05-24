‘On repeat’: ‘Padam Padam’ memes take over the internet

Kylie Minogue’s new single “Padam Padam” kicked off Gemini season, but its hypnotic chorus has also created a meme.
“Padam Padam” is the first single off Minogue’s upcoming album Tension, and the official video has more than 1.9 million views. “35 years of making music and Kylie still SERVES,” said one commenter. “Mother is back.”
But on Twitter, some people were a little confused.
“Wtf is ‘Padam’?! wrote @AspiringPet99. “I’m seeing it everywhere and I think y’all are talking about something Hunger Games related.”
While it’s not Hunger Games-related, a lot of people had the same realization: ‘Padam Padam” is the sound of a heartbeat, which is alluded to in the lyrics. It is not, apparently, a cover of Édith Piaf’s 1951 song of the same name.
Others expanded on how “Padam Padam” made them feel, and how it’s already a queer anthem.
For some, the memes were too much, on top of everything else going on this week.
On TikTok, there was a more visual expression of “Padam Padam,” including Minogue’s recent singalong version.
@mr_clarkey #kylieminogue has delivered a quality bop #padampadam #kyliepadampadam #kyliepadam #dualipa @Kylie Minogue ♬ original sound – Dan Clarke