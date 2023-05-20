‘And she will later say she is an entrepreneur’: Woman returns 14 pairs of shoes at Ross after she was unable to resell them on Depop, gets no sympathy

A common internet business is flipping vintage or reduced-price goods. While some items may be ignored when they’re hanging at Goodwill, the keen eye of a fashion influencer may recontextualize the piece so they are able to sell it via Depop or another service—often at a significantly increased price.

However, it doesn’t always work out that way. In a video with over 1.8 million views as of Saturday, TikTok user Ivi (@ivi231_) says she bought 14 pairs of shoes from Ross Dress for Less to resell via Depop—but couldn’t sell a single pair.

“Buying 14 pairs of shoes because 2.7 million of you said you wanted them SoOo BaDLy…but then no one bought them from my depop,” she writes in the text overlaying the video.

“At least I got my money back,” she adds in the caption. “Lesson learned.”

In the comments, users criticized Ivi, with many offering possible reasons as to why she couldn’t sell the shoes.

“Maybe cuz u resold them at a way higher price,” one user wrote.

“Bc you bought them all,” another added. “Imma buy them from Ross not a rando on the internet but pay $15 MORE?!?”

“Why will no one pay double the price for shoes I didn’t need to buy,” joked a third.

“And she will later say she is an entrepreneur, with a self start business,” shared another TikToker.

While some were critical of the high prices charged for the shoes, others tried to offer an explanation.

“People who have never sold anything online will never understand,” detailed a commenter. “Shipping is 12$ atl, depop takes 10-15$. The tax on the shoes+the materials to ship.”

For her part, Ivi says the high prices are because “the FL taxes + depop fees are killer,” and claims that if she had sold all the shoes, “my commission would’ve been like $10 bucks.”

“The people complaining, are the same people who support big brands that sell their products for $100+ when it only cost them $0.10 to make,” noted an additional TikToker.

