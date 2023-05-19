‘9 times out of 10, the coffee’s not good’: Customer dumps out Dunkin’ iced coffee after claiming it was ‘burnt’

A self-described “Dunkin’ girl forever” has a tongue-in-cheek critique for her favorite coffee chain, and it has caused a stir with other caffeinated folks online.

TikTok creator Cerina Pocino (@cerinapocino) on Thursday posted a video about her Dunkin’ order that currently has more than 75,000 views and 3,000 likes.

“Dunkin’ Donuts is so fun, because every morning you basically play Russian roulette,” Pocino said in the video before pouring out her almost-full coffee cup on the ground.

“And you don’t know if the coffee is good or not. Nine times out of 10, the coffee’s not good, but that one time, baby,” she said, throwing the cup away, “makes it all worthwhile.”

One person commented, “even if it’s not perfect it’s not inedible to the point of throwing it out damn.” Pocino replied, “Baby, they burnt this … it was basically sour tasting. Couldn’t sip more than twice.”

Another commenter wrote, “it really is like rolling the dice every single day.”

“Starbucks girlie here,” another wrote. “Their prices are high but I can assure you it’ll be the same every morning.”

But Pocino was quick to clarify that she’s got nothing but love for the Massachusetts-based company.

When one commenter wrote, “I haven’t bought Dunkin in ages. Not worth the money or time,” Pocino replied, “No it’s amazing I promise!!! Just this one time sent me over the edge.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Pocino for comment on Friday via Instagram direct message.

“I love Dunkin’ and always have! On that day, I ordered my drink from a location that wasn’t my usual spot,” she told us.

She said being a “Dunkin’ girl” is like a marriage—you love it through thick and thin.

“Even on their worst days, I am their biggest fan and their best supporter!” Pocino said. “My usual order is a butter pecan iced coffee with no sugar, just cream. If I go to my preferred Dunkin’ spot, it’s always perfect! When it’s good, it’s INSANELY good…and when it’s bad, I forgive them and I’ll be back tomorrow to try again!”

Beef with Ben Affleck successfully avoided.

Pocino and the star of Air aren’t the only Dunkin’ diehards. Earlier this year, a TikTok creator said she didn’t show up to her new job because there was no Dunkin’ nearby.

Dunkin’ did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.