‘I would take three plates home’: Customer gets Chipotle to cater birthday party—it cost $700

A viral video posted to TikTok showed a birthday party catered by Chipotle, leaving viewers guessing the cost of the order.

In the video, which has been viewed 939,900 times as of Saturday, food TikToker Nicole Ludwig showed a long table filled with trays.

“There’s steak, chicken, fajitas, beans, rice, cheese, corn, guacamole, queso, and chips,” Ludwig said in the video. She then showed her own “loaded” bowl.

A bride went viral on TikTok the same day after spending nearly $2,000 on catered Chili’s for her wedding, receiving mixed reactions from viewers.

“We had to do a lot of work on the back end that we weren’t really expecting,” user Madison Mulkey (@brideisapersonality) revealed in her video. “It was the perfect meal for our wedding. I’m so happy we chose Chili’s.”

Users under Ludwig’s video speculated on the total cost of ordering Chipotle for a birthday party. Hyperbolic guesses ranged anywhere from $5,000 to $2.9 million in the comments. In response to one asking directly for an amount, Ludwig revealed that it cost around $700.

“That’s one of the biggest catering orders I’ve seen and I work there,” one user revealed. “A large container of guac is madness.”

“Yep, a lot of our customers do this even sometimes just for a lunch meeting at the office,” another Chipotle worker said.

Many users expressed support for the idea, however, calling it “a dream” to have a party catered by Chipotle. “Def getting it catered for my son’s birthday next year!” user Alexis Burns (@alexisburns0000) wrote.

“Thanks for the invite,” Chipotle wrote in a comment, which received 1,012 likes.

