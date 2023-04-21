We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: An extremely petty notice an apartment complex sent to a renter, how Trump returned to Instagram just to hawk his NFTs, a look at how Marvel will handle Jonathan Major’s future in the MCU amid domestic violence accusations, and how a brewery tapped to make the “woke-free” beer decided to “take a pass” after seeing the marketing.

Plus, we’ve got a “This Week on the Internet” column from our Culture Editor Tiffany.

And since it is Friday, that means its time for our weekly news quiz. If you answer the question correctly, you might win our new “Blogs in Bloom” shirt. Good luck!

⚡ Today’s top stories

A renter says that her apartment sent her a notice after she was only 22 cents short on rent in a now-viral TikTok. In the comments section, users suggested ways that she could clap back at the leasing office for nickel-and-diming her.

Trump’s time in social media purgatory ended recently, and he returned because he wants to sell you digital images of himself.

Facing domestic violence accusations, Majors was recently dropped by his manager and PR team.

🍺 FAIL

Brewery tapped to make Ultra Right beer backed out when they found out what it was

The brewery reportedly said it “took a pass” after seeing the marketing.

🗣️ This Week on the Internet

By Tiffany Kelly

An actor’s Instagram account gets flooded with hate comments in the wake of the Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn breakup

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Fridays our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany Kelly recaps the most pressing online discourse of the week in her “This Week On The Internet” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🥨 This Walmart customer says she bought pretzels that had expired 4 years ago, and when her daughter ate them she had to go to the hospital.

☕ A Starbucks barista’s video cataloging all of the drinks she consumes in a shift has drawn over 134,000 views on TikTok, where viewers are concerned for the poster’s well-being.

🥤 How would you react if your Uber Eats driver stole most of your order, but they only left you a Sprite?

🍦 A McDonald’s employee claimed that the start of summer means that hordes of customers will start buying the chain’s iconic ice cream.

🎥 Lilo & Stitch is the latest Disney movie to get the live-action treatment, with the main cast being revealed this week. However, the remake is already in hot water over its casting choice for Nani and David, Lilo’s older sister and her love interest.

👶 From the Daily Dot archive: The many lives of the Dancing Baby,cyberspace’s first cringe meme.

💼 A TikToker is warning viewers against talking to their employers about the future after she was fired once she told her manager that she planned to eventually go back to school.

📅 Meme of the Week

Netflix’s failed live event was widely memed.

