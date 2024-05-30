Trump sent a fundraising push immediately after getting convicted—it crashed his donations page

Immediately after a guilty verdict was announced in his hush money trail, former President Donald Trump turned to a tried and true tactic: Raising money.

But he couldn’t, as his fundraising page immediately crashed.

Trump became the first president to ever be convicted of a crime when a New York City jury found the former president falsified business records in a bid to sway the 2016 election with a secret payment to former adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The jury found Trump guilty on all of the 34 felony counts he faced. But the president was prepared, immediately pushing out a fundraising blast on Truth Social.

“I am a political prisoner!” the post read, with a link to WinRed, the Republican National Committee’s fundraising site.

But right away, those going to the link were unable to donate.

The site initially returned a 404 error before being taken down.

The page then read “Under maintenance. Our engineers are working to provide you with a better experience. We will be back shortly.”

Approximately 30 minutes after it went down, the site went live again.

While it’s unclear what caused the site to crash, Trump fans have always been willing to support him as he’s fought numerous legal battles, and his guilty conviction likely drew swarms of traffic to the site.

In a statement, Trump called the trial rigged, corrupt, and a disgrace, maintained his innocence, and called on voters to back him in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

“I’m a very innocent man, and it’s okay, I’m fighting for our country,” Trump stated. “I’m fighting for our Constitution. Our whole country is being rigged right now.”

