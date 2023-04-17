‘Tell me your apartment is petty without telling me’: Renter says apartment sent her a balance notice for 22 cents

A renter says that her apartment sent her a notice after she was only 22 cents short on rent in a now-viral TikTok.

In the video posted by TikToker Nesha (@nesha_pressure) on Apr. 14, she shows the notice reminding her to pay her rent in full—noting a 22-cent discrepancy from her last payment.

Text overlay reads, “POV: Tell me your apartment is petty without telling me [they’re] petty.”

In the comments section, users suggested ways that she could clap back at the leasing office for nickel-and-diming her.

“Take it to them in pennies, nasty ones left in the car,” one user wrote.

“Give them 1.00 and tell them to keep the change,” another suggested.

“Give them a quarter and ask for your change,” a third added.

Others felt that the apartment wasted their time trying to collect their 22 cents.

“Na they could’ve found .22 outside in the parking lot. Why waste paper,” a commenter wrote.

“They could’ve at least just added it to your rent,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nesha via email.