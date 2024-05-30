Trump will be able to vote for himself in 2024—thanks to a progressive New York law

Today, former President Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 felony charges in a New York City criminal trial.

As a convicted felon and candidate for president this upcoming election, many online relished in the irony that he lost the right to vote for himself in his home state of Florida.

But even though many online are celebrating that Florida law prohibits convicted felons from voting, it doesn’t apply to the former president.

Felons convicted in the state of Florida cannot vote in Florida unless they have completed their sentence or gotten parole, or paid any fines or fees due. However, felons convicted outside Florida—Trump’s trial was in New York—can vote in Florida if they are able to vote in the state in which they were convicted.

And in New York, felons who are U.S. citizens or residents and not currently in prison can vote, thanks to a 2021 law. Trump is set to be sentenced on July 11 and it is unlikely he will face jail time.

That reality isn’t stopping people from buzzing about Trump somehow not being able to vote in Florida online, though.

“Trump can’t vote for himself in the November election,” Florida State Sen. Jason Pizzo (D) tweeted. “He can thank Florida Republicans for that.”

“Thanks to Ron DeSantis, convicted felon Donald Trump can no longer vote in his home state of Florida,” non-profit Voters of Tomorrow executive director Santiago Mayer tweeted.

“Trump won’t be able to vote for himself in Nov in Florida as a convicted felon!!” journalist Bonnie Fuller tweeted.

Others claimed that Trump might have to ask Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for clemency in the state to be able to regain the right to vote.

“DeSantis could grant him an exemption,” an X user tweeted. “My guess is he will.”

“He needs to ask DeSantis for permission,” another person said.

Though DeSantis will not be in the position to grant Trump clemency—and it isn’t needed—the former primary rival expressed support in a tweet shortly after the verdict was announced.

“If the defendant were not Donald Trump, this case would never have been brought, the judge would have never issued similar rulings, and the jury would have never returned a guilty verdict,” DeSantis tweeted. “In America, the rule of law should be applied in a dispassionate, even-handed manner, not become captive to the political agenda of some kangaroo court.”

