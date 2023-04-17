‘I just know all we gonna be selling is lemonades and ice cream’: McDonald’s worker prepares for onslaught of ice cream orders once summer hits

A McDonald’s employee claimed that the start of summer means that hordes of customers will start buying the chain’s iconic ice cream.

In a recent TikTok, user Efosa (@bnmefosa) showed himself preparing a small cup of vanilla ice cream at a McDonald’s. As of Monday morning, his video had over 35,000 views.

“Bruhh now that summer is back, all that’s gonna be on the screen is ice cream,” Efosa wrote via text overlay, followed by a crying emoji.

Efosa wrote a dotted-line face emoji in the video caption—seemingly to double down on his frustration with the upcoming workload.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Efosa via TikTok comment. As of publication, it was unclear which McDonald’s location he worked at or how often customers order the chain’s soft serve during the summer. According to some reports, however, McDonald’s ice cream is used in over 60% of its dessert menu.

In the comments, a number of fellow workers similarly griped about the orders they expected to see in the coming months.

“I just know all we gonna be selling is lemonades and ice cream,” read the top-liked comment.

“Need to start mentally preparing,” wrote a second worker.

“The amount of cones I made during the summer was crazy,” said another.

Meanwhile, some McDonald’s customers said they planned to take full advantage of a cold treat this summer.

“So make sure that machine STAYS working,” said one user.

“I’m waiting for the strawberry shortcake McFlurry,” another commented.