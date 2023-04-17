‘The amount of ‘wrong’ drinks I’d make’: Starbucks barista shares everything she drinks in a 6-hour shift

A Starbucks barista’s video cataloging all of the drinks she consumes in a shift has drawn over 134,000 views on TikTok, where viewers are concerned for the poster’s well-being, or sharing their own experiences of overindulgence as current and former baristas.

In the video slideshow, user Madisyn (@weavermadisyn) shared that throughout her day as a barista for the coffee chain, she enjoys several beverages intentionally prepared for herself, as well as many beverages that end up being happy accidents.

“Two drinks of a mistake caramel ribbon crunch,” she captioned one beverage in the slideshow. “Had to remake this because it was supposed to have extra extra caramel drizzle.”

In the comments, several viewers joked that they would mess up orders intentionally to drink the beverages themselves.

“The amount of ‘wrong’ drinks I’d make lol,” one user wrote.

Others stated that their own stints working in coffee shops led them to gain weight due to the free drinks.

“I’ve gained 20 lbs in my first 3 months working at a coffee shop,” one commenter wrote.

“This is why i gained sm weight when i worked there – miss my discount tho sm,” another claimed.

However, many were concerned about the amount of caffeine Madisyn consumed over a 6-hour shift.

“Girly how many times a day you be pissin ?” one user questioned. “Do you also drink water ? respect tho lmao.”

“I would be spending my entire shift on the toilet,” another commenter wrote.

“6 hours and 7000 mg of caffeine,” a third added.