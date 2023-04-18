Trump returns to Instagram after Capitol riot ban—to hawk NFTs

Former President Donald Trump was kicked off major social media platforms following the Capitol riot. His time in social media purgatory has now officially ended.

On Tuesday, Trump reactivated his Instagram account. (He returned to Facebook last month.) His first Instagram posts since a mob attempted to overthrow democracy to keep him in power are ads hawking digital images of himself.

This is Trump’s second line of digital images known as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In December, he teased what he called a “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT.” The big news was his first series of NFTs. Those NFTs were also images of him as a cartoon cosplaying as different characters.

This line includes additional versions of Trump as a G.I. Joe, knock-off Elvis, Founding Father, and an average guy at a barbecue.

Like the first series, each costs $99. Anyone who spends nearly $5,000 to buy 47—a reference to his campaign to be the 47th president—is promised the “once-in-a-lifetime experience” of a single meal with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. You’ll have to buy another 47 to bring a plus one.

If you spend roughly $10,000 to purchase 100 of the Trump NFTS, you’ll get a dinner and a bonus card. This offer is only available to people who buy the cards with cryptocurrency. This offer is limited to the first 50 buyers for a grand total of $500,000.

On Instagram, Trump wrote that he kept the price for each NFT the same as the first series even though he claims they increased in value after selling out because he wants to give his fans a chance to make a buck off his likeness and “have fun doing it.”

“I WILL BE GIVEN NO ‘NICE GUY’ CREDIT?” Trump added.

The website contradicts Trump’s eagerness to help supporters profit off his likeness. “Trump Digital Trading Cards (NFTs) are intended as collectible items for individual enjoyment only, not for investment vehicles,” it says.

People in many corners of the web laughed at the “terminally dumb” and “grotesque” NFT series.

Trump loyalists didn’t let the heckling get them down. They’re pumped that he’s back on Instagram, even if he just trying to sell them something.

“Daddy Trump is BACK!!!!!” one of his Instagram followers wrote.