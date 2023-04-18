‘A Sprite is not worth $15’: Uber Eats customer says driver stole their McDonald’s order but still delivered their Sprite

A TikTok user and Uber Eats customer has gone viral after claiming that their order was partially stolen by a driver—who curiously still decided to deliver their drink.

In a slideshow with over 336,000 views, TikTok user Christianna (@christiannam22) shows a McDonald’s bag sitting on a doorstep, apparently delivered from a location in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

When Christianna looks inside the bag, it is revealed that the driver only delivered her soda, with the food apparently removed or never added in the first place.

Christianna then shows her conversation with Uber Eats customer support, who appears to refuse her a refund.

“That time my uber driver stole my food & left me with only a sprite,” she writes in the caption.

Thankfully, she was eventually able to secure a refund by settling the issue with her bank, writing, “my bank gave me my money back though.”

This isn’t the first time that a food delivery driver has been accused of stealing food. In March of this year, another customer accused a DoorDash driver of taking a $600 order from them. That same month, another TikTok user allegedly showed a DoorDash driver “staging” a delivery for a photo—before walking off with their food.

In the comments section of Christianna’s video, users shared their thoughts on the current state of food delivery apps.

“Literally a couple days ago somebody stole my McDonald’s that ordered on DoorDash and I couldn’t even get a refund either,” claimed a user.

“Legit we stopped with Uber because we so rarely got everything we ordered. Something was always missing,” added another. “It’s exhausting.”

“I’ve had three instances where [our] Uber driver delivered to the wrong house. I went and drove to find it couldn’t find them so I asked for a refund…And I recently got an email from Uber saying that I’m complaining too much and could get banned,” stated a third. “like if I paid for my food I want my food.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Uber via email and Christianna via TikTok comment.