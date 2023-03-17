We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: A person getting revenge on someone who hacked into her Walmart account and placed an order, a worker using a GIF to quit her job in the middle of a group chat, an exclusive report about how Gainesville Police dogs injured Black people at more than double the national rate, and how Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is using emoji shirts to fundraise off her belief mpox is a hoax.

After that, our Culture Editor Tiffany has her “This Week on the Internet” column and shares with you her pick for meme of the week.

It's Friday, which means it is time for our weekly news quiz!

After realizing her Walmart account was hacked by a stranger, this TikToker decided she’d get payback by sending the mystery person an unwanted surprise.

A worker has sparked a discussion after sharing an unusual way to quit a job: with a GIF.

The Daily Dot obtained records that reveal the stark racial disparity on display in the city’s K-9 units, which highlight how much more frequently Black victims are violently attacked by police dogs.

The congresswoman has referred to the disease, formerly known as monkeypox, as a ‘scam.’

A notorious ransomware gang recently claimed to have breached a popular company and threatened to release data they have. What company did they claim to have breached?

🗣️ This Week on the Internet

By Tiffany Kelly

This year at SXSW, everyone seemed to want to log off

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Fridays our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany Kelly recaps the most pressing online discourse of the week in her "This Week On The Internet" column.

🍴 Restaurant workers are sharing how much they tip when they go out to eat. The lowest was 18%, but some said they tip much higher.

🥓 A TikToker claims he gets free breakfast every day on his way to work by taking advantage of the breakfasts served by hotels.

👀 A worker is going viral for pointing out three different things that happened in the same day that led her to believe she was getting laid off.

☕ This Starbucks worker is getting a lot of attention online for sharing why she doesn’t want to get promoted.

👕 A worker went viral after calling out her employer who issued sweatshirts to her and her co-workers but told them that they couldn’t wear the company-branded clothing while on the clock.

🏠 Ready to end your toxic relationship with Airbnb? Here are three alternatives that will treat you the way you deserve.*

💻 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s why you can’t take a screenshot of a TV show or movie on your computer.

💼 A labor lawyer went viral after revealing how some bosses force employees to resign without breaking retaliation laws.

🥤 Sierra Mist is dead; long live Starry, the new lemon-lime soda offering from PepsiCo.

When Carrie met Ghostface.

