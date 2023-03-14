‘I love you Sierra Mist I’ll never forget you’: Fast food worker replaces Sierra Mist label with soda’s new name

Sierra Mist is dead; long live Starry, the new lemon-lime soda offering from PepsiCo.

Earlier this year, PepsiCo announced that it would be retiring Sierra Mist, a soda it had been producing since 1999. In its place has come Starry, another lemon-lime soda that PepsiCo claims has “higher citrus flavors that are true to fruit and more aromatic,” per Insider.

The flavor is not the only change. According to the Washington Post, while Sierra Mist proudly boasted that it was made with real sugar, Starry uses high-fructose corn syrup to achieve its sweet flavor.

On TikTok, users are mourning the loss of Sierra Mist, as evidenced by a video from user Jeanine (@jeaanniinnee) with over 7.3 million views.

In the video, a worker can be seen cutting the Sierra Mist label off of a soda machine. In its place, the worker applies a Starry label.

Commenters were quick to share their thoughts about the change.

“This convo about to happen a million times: ‘Can I get a sprite’ ‘nah, we got starry’ ‘what is stary’ ‘it’s the new seira mist’ ‘nahh I’ll get a ___,’” said a user.

“its just sierra mist with corn syrup instead of sugar,” offered another.

“Pepsi discontinued Sierra Mist for 2023 hoping starry with be the new gen z soda brand,” speculated a third.

“Sierra Mist had real sugar and starry has high fructose corn syrup, so Pepsi is just trying to make it cheaper for more profit,” stated an additional TikToker.

Some offered their thoughts on the taste.

“a stary tastes exactly like Sprite,” claimed a user. “Sierra mist just didn’t.”

“it’s definitely not the same pop,” wrote a second. “rip Sierra mist.”

“i dont really like starry,” detailed a further TikToker. “it mostly tastes like lemon juice.”

“I actually really like Starry but never Sierra Mist so I guess I fell for their marketing ploy,” admitted a subsequent user.

