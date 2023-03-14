‘I’ll send them a fun gift’: Walmart customer gets revenge on person who got into her account, placed order

After realizing her Walmart account was hacked by a stranger, this TikToker decided she’d get payback by sending the mystery person an unwanted surprise.

In the video, Amber (@amber.burch) shows a screenshot of an email she got from Walmart confirming her order went through. The issue is Amber didn’t place any orders.

She goes to the Walmart site and logs into her account only to see that the hacker placed an order for multiple packages of coffee pods and two boxes of cereal.

“Not some nasty ass coffee in bulk?? and cereal???” the text overlay on the video read.

In the screenshots she attached, it’s clear that Amber canceled the order before the food items could get to the hacker. She did, however, have access to the person’s home address since they used it for the order.

“Looked them up and the address was real,” she said.

With this information in hand, Amber decided to send her hacker an inconvenient suprise—a $9 glitter bomb.

“I’ll send them a fun gift,” she wrote.

Amber also sent a note with the glitter bomb confronting the situation directly. “Thought you could hack my Walmart account huh you little dumpling eat shit,” she wrote.

“Hope they enjoy it,” she said sarcastically.

Dozens of commenters shared their own experiences with getting their accounts hacked in a similar way.

“This happened to me in college, they started with tomato paste and I think they were disappointed my college bank acc didn’t have the money for a TV,” one person said.

“I had this happen to me! Except they sent it to my address. Ended up with an Xbox card and some tart cherries. Walmarts app is not the most secure,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amber for comment via TikTok comment but did not immediately hear back.