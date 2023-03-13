‘Let’s see if Hampton Inn will comment’: Worker says they get ‘free’ hotel breakfast on way to work every day

A TikToker claims he gets free breakfast every day on his way to work by taking advantage of the breakfasts served by hotels.

In a series of videos featuring a Hampton Inn, poster @midtacoma shows himself acquiring breakfast many different times. All the videos end with him walking back to his truck with a full breakfast plate in hand. In one video, he makes a waffle and teases Hampton Inn, saying, “Let’s see if Hampton In will comment.” He walks out of the hotel with the waffle.

In another video that drew in over 730,000 views, he puts a biscuit and some bacon on a plate before leaving the hotel with the plate.

And in another, he gets juice, sausage, bacon, biscuits, and breakfast potatoes.

It is unclear whether the poster is actually staying at the hotel or not, although the premise of the video implies he is taking advantage of the free breakfast without being a guest.

“I do it all the time,” the poster captioned the first and most viral of the three videos.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @midtacoma via Instagram direct message as well as to Hampton Inn via parent company Hilton’s press contact form.

Viewers shared they’ve been “doing this life hack for years”—and some have faced consequences. “I’m banned from both the hotels in my hometown for this,” one shared.

Others shared the steps they witnessed hotels take in order to prevent non-guests from taking advantage.

“I was doing that 10 yrs ago,” one commenter wrote. “Now every hotel I been in gives you tickets you gotta turn in for the breakfast.”

“Our last hotel asked us for room numbers and had a guy watching the area,” another said. “The breakfast sucked though.”

“Most places have the food in a room where you have to scan your card to enter,” a third claimed.