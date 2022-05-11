‘This one actually made me feel decent about my finances’: College student shows friends’ bank account balances, sparking debate

A college student posted a viral TikTok showing her friends’ bank account balances, sparking a debate online about how much money young people should have.

The TikTok was posted on May 3 by @prettygirlsyddddddd, who attends Florida Atlantic University, according to her bio. The clip starts off with the text overlay reading, “i asked my friends to send their bank balance.” Then the TikTok flashes through seven of her friends’ bank balances, plus her own.

According to screenshots featured in the video, her friend Alexa has about $7,002 in her saving’s account, while her friend Andrea has $459.99 in her spending account and $0.85 in her savings. Her friend Andrew has $704.22 in his checking account, and Kaelie has $38.85 in hers. Grace has $449.67 in her checking account and $30 in her savings. Gabi has $311.63 in her checking account. The TikToker’s friend Rhonni has $77.55 in her checking and $350.86 in her savings. Finally, the TikToker shares her own balance of $56.64 in her checking account and $28.67 in her savings.

As of Wednesday, the TikTok has 1.8 million views.

The comments lit up with many people saying how this TikTok “actually made me feel decent about my finances.”

“Thank you for sharing this. Makes me feel like I’m not a complete failure for having similar balances,” wrote another.

Others felt like the students didn’t have enough money, calling their balances “sad.”

“I would be panicking if I had any of these,” one TikToker commented.

“How in the literal hell can anyone even maintain a normal heart rate with less than a few grand in the bank? I’d be sooo stressed,” another commented.

Some TikTokers felt like, at least for college students, these amounts are “not bad.”

“Let’s normalize spending your money how you want because none of us know when our last day is,” another urged.

These students may not be far from the norm. According to a small 2019 survey asking 399 students from 82 schools, about 23% of college students said they have between $51 and $500 in their bank accounts.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @prettygirlsyddddddd via TikTok comment.

