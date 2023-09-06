What is Club Chalamet, the Timmy stan account that thinks Kylie Jenner is a ‘stalker’?

As people processed the video and photographic proof that Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are definitely a couple, a lesser-known figure emerged in the discourse: Club Chalamet.

That’s the name of the Instagram fan account devoted to Timmy, which is run by a woman named Simone Cromer. She appears in some of the photos on the account, including one with Chalamet from Coachella 2022, and one with his sister, Pauline, that same year.

This week there was this post, which was circulated and mocked on Twitter, after Beyoncé‘s star-studded L.A. Renaissance World Tour date offered proof of a relationship. “If you’re feeling distressed by the video, it’s ok,” it reads.

Elsewhere, Cromer insinuated that Jenner, whom she calls “Slurpee,” is a stalker.

“The gossipers are happy,” she wrote, “but I see Timmy tolerating a stalker, hence the smoking to remain calm.”

Looking back through Club Chalamet posts, there’s an obvious fixation on the actor, which is normal for stan accounts, and the delusional scent of the parasocial relationship. But the months-long paparazzi tease of Jenner and Chalamet has weighed heavy on the account, which appears to have started in 2018.

A post from August stresses that there is no relationship between Chalamet and Jenner, and that Jenner is “not his type or intellectual equal.” In another post, she suggests blackmail has to be involved—two equally famous, attractive celebrities couldn’t possibly date voluntarily.

guys please i’ve fallen down a rabbit hole of this timothee chalamet fan page and 😭 pic.twitter.com/nJrQecDQYS — neeza (@peachcrisis) September 5, 2023

A clip was recirculated from a 2018 Beautiful Boy Q&A, which appears to show Cromer in the front row of the event. Chalamet goes to hug someone, and skips over her, though it’s not clear he knows who she is.

Club Chalamet commented on the criticism and ageism she received this week, stating, “Do trolls and haters really think a person stops being a fan of a celebrity once they turn 39?” However, people went wild with her age, speculating that she was in her 40s, 50s, and 60s.

Much of the criticism came from a Twitter Spaces event Club Chalamet hosted Tuesday night, which did not go well. And many memes came out of this mess.

“Need timothee and kylie to stay tgt for a while cause i cant wait for the twt space clubchalamet will host after kylie and the kids come to the wonka premiere.”

need timothee and kylie to stay tgt for a while cause i cant wait for the twt space clubchalamet will host after kylie and the kids come to the wonka premiere. pic.twitter.com/y3gTaQ7m4W — ❁ (@peetapcrker) September 6, 2023

dwd premiere a year ago, clubchalamet a year later, i wonder what september 5th 2024 has in store for us https://t.co/X5QkzQ3hi4 — tabitha (@cinedruig) September 6, 2023

A deleted tweet from last month on Cromer’s personal account, in which she expressed anti-union sentiment after Dune 2 was delayed, also circulated again.

We reached out to Cromer, but she declined to comment “beyond what I have posted on the internet.”