Timothee Chalamet in front of red background (l) Kylie Jenner in front of white and gold background (r)

Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock lev radin/Shutterstock (Licensed) Remix by Caterina Cox

‘kris jenner took these photos from a military watchtower’: Blurry photos of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner stun users

'I need to know what they talk about.'

Audra Schroeder 

Audra Schroeder

Internet Culture

Posted on Jun 2, 2023

Two months after Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were rumored to be dating, there is finally photographic proof of them together. If you zoom in and squint.

The photos, first reported by Page Six, show Jenner and Chalamet outside together, in different outfits. Two photos circulated more widely online, and the commentary around them mostly focused on how incredibly blurry they are.

“kris jenner took these photos from a military watchtower,” said @SaeedDiCaprio.

They’re blurry because whoever took them—a lot of people said Kris Jenner, but it’s obviously paparazzi—was at such a distance they couldn’t get a clear shot, which is weird on its own.

“What in the Skinamarink are these pap photos,” said @ZoeRoseBryant. Others compared them to archival photos of Bigfoot.

But the blurriness of the photos produced an unintended effect.

“the 200x digital zoom making this look like a Édouard Manet painting lmao,” said @thecultureofme.

Others went conspiratorial and claimed these are fake photos with “lookalikes,” or called this a PR relationship. The two allegedly met in January, after Jenner split from Travis Scott. In April, a Deuxmoi blind item alleged they were dating.

Regardless of the authenticity, Timmy stans were not having a good one.

*First Published: Jun 2, 2023, 11:48 am CDT

Audra Schroeder

