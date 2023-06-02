‘kris jenner took these photos from a military watchtower’: Blurry photos of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner stun users

Two months after Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were rumored to be dating, there is finally photographic proof of them together. If you zoom in and squint.

The photos, first reported by Page Six, show Jenner and Chalamet outside together, in different outfits. Two photos circulated more widely online, and the commentary around them mostly focused on how incredibly blurry they are.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet spotted together for the first time since dating rumors, in new photos obtained by Page Six. pic.twitter.com/aAKymQZGIk — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 1, 2023

“kris jenner took these photos from a military watchtower,” said @SaeedDiCaprio.

They’re blurry because whoever took them—a lot of people said Kris Jenner, but it’s obviously paparazzi—was at such a distance they couldn’t get a clear shot, which is weird on its own.

“What in the Skinamarink are these pap photos,” said @ZoeRoseBryant. Others compared them to archival photos of Bigfoot.

But the blurriness of the photos produced an unintended effect.

“the 200x digital zoom making this look like a Édouard Manet painting lmao,” said @thecultureofme.

the 200x digital zoom making this look like a Édouard Manet painting lmao https://t.co/KeiWAsZPmb — jeff irl (@thecultureofme) June 2, 2023

Others went conspiratorial and claimed these are fake photos with “lookalikes,” or called this a PR relationship. The two allegedly met in January, after Jenner split from Travis Scott. In April, a Deuxmoi blind item alleged they were dating.

this actually makes sense bc she likes dating rappers pic.twitter.com/tPidd6snYR https://t.co/crhq9hYhmE — sophia (@hellopugh) June 1, 2023

Regardless of the authenticity, Timmy stans were not having a good one.