Beyoncé show gives us clearest photos of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner yet

Blurry photos of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner out in public throughout the summer sparked speculation about whether the two were dating or in a PR relationship. And photos and videos of the duo kissing at a Beyoncé concert, fans’ clearest look yet, only fueled it further.

Beyoncé, who’s in the middle of her worldwide Renaissance Tour, celebrated her birthday at a star-studded concert at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium Monday night. It included the likes of Chalamet and Jenner, who were spotted in the VIP section by fans and paparazzi alike.

One video captured them entering the section, while another showed Chalamet casually smoking a cigarette while chatting with Jenner in the VIP section.

Several more photos and videos, courtesy of TMZ, show the two kissing in the VIP section.

People have been speculating on the nature of Chalamet and Jenner’s relationship for months after they were first spotted together in April, with insiders insisting that the relationship was “casual.” But people questioned the relationship between Chalamet, one of the most in-demand young actors working right now, and Jenner, a businesswoman who’s also had much of her life documented on a reality TV show, and whether it was a PR stunt, potentially facilitated by Jenner’s mom, Kris Jenner.

As the screenshots and clips of Chalamet and Jenner kissing circulated online, it only further fueled them.

“Praying for all timmy stans who will wake up to this,” @timcqthe joked.

Naturally, there were memes about the whole affair, analyzing everything from processing this turn of events to commentating on the kiss itself.

A screenshot of an Instagram post from a Timothée Chalamet stan account that urged fellow fans to take care after seeing the video also made the rounds.

And some even depicted how they thought Kris Jenner might feel about how it all went down.

Chalamet and Jenner were far from the only celebrities who attended the Beyoncé concert on Monday. The likes of Adele, Tom Holland and Zendaya, Chris Rock, Lizzo, and two Kardashians were also spotted. And Diana Ross was on hand to serenade Beyoncé with “Happy Birthday.”