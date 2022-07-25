‘There’s 3 things y’all should know about Cinnabon’: Worker reveals ‘truth’ about the cinnamon rolls in viral TikTok

A TikToker’s video purporting to share the three things customers must know about U.S.-based bakery chain Cinnabon has drawn the attention of commenters who allegedly worked there.

Posted July 22 by Alex (@alex_missael1), the video garnered 1.1 million views on the platform. “I worked there right out of high school,” Alex starts in the video.

Alex shares what they consider to be the “truth” about buying the bakery’s famous cinnamon rolls and other items.

“Let me tell you something about Miss Cinnabon,” Alex says. “Miss Cinnabon, there’s three things y’all should know about Cinnabon. First of all, if you go there really early, right when they open, you’re not going to get fresh rolls, bitch. The rolls that they’re serving right when they open, they’re probably from one of the boxes that they sell to-go.”

Alex says that a popular menu item, the center of the roll, may not necessarily be what the name would make it out to be.

“If you like the center of the rolls, that’s not the center of the roll,” Alex says. “That’s literally a bunch of old fucking Cinnabons that are chopped up, put in a cup with more icing on the top. You just put that bitch in the microwave for thirty seconds, that’s the ‘center’ of the roll.”

The last “tip,” Alex says, is the real caloric impact of another menu item.

“The third thing is that there’s always going to be one fucking bitch who goes in and orders the most fattening fucking thing, which is the regular cinnamon roll with caramel drizzle and nuts on top, which is like 14-1,500 calories. They’ll always have the fucking audacity to get a diet Coke with it.”

Some viewers criticized the latter part of Alex’s video.

“Some people are diabetics that can indulge in sweets as long as they take the correct amount of insulin, but prefer diet soda in order to save carbs,” one commenter wrote.

“Please do not be quick to judge others and the decisions they make about their diet because some of us have no choice when our pancreases do not work,” another said.

“As a diet Coke drinker I don’t drink it because there’s no calories,” a third claimed. “It’s because it tastes better!”

Other viewers offered their own experiences of having allegedly worked for Cinnabon.

“When I worked there we made a new batch like damn near every 30 minutes so they stay fresh and at night,” one commenter wrote. “We throw out the stuff from the day or take it home.”

“Where I work its in the mornings and then thats when we all make Cinnabons for the packs the whole day, so if you want a fresh pack its in the mornings,” another commenter wrote.

“I work there the ones in the morning are fresh at my location but we do use old buns for boxes to take home,” a third said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alex via Instagram direct message as well as to Cinnabon via email.

Today’s top stories