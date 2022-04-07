‘If the front end looks like this DO NOT order’: Video of a ‘messy’ Chipotle goes viral, sparking debate

There are certainly tell-tale signs that a fast-food restaurant is not worth ordering from.

A viral TikTok shows a customer-facing workstation at Chipotle in complete disarray, with most of the ingredients strewn across the counter, out of their serving containers.

The viral TikTok was posted by @seeuspacecowgirl earlier in the week and it has 345,000 views. “Fix it” the TikToker urged, tagging Chipotle.

https://www.tiktok.com/@seeuspacecowgirl/video/7082960872053869870/

Viewers have little empathy for the workers in the comments section.

“Trust me I’ve been in chipotle lines super busy and it never looks this messy,” one said.

“it’s no excuse for it to be this messy,” another said.

Many assumed the workers responsible are either male employees or the location of the Chipotle is in a college town.

“Definitely an all boys shift,” one said.

“i just know this is university,” another assumed.

Others argued that if the front of the store looks this way, then the back must be in worse shape.

“If the front end looks like this DO NOT order,” one pleaded.

The Daily Dot reached out to @seeuspacecowgirl via TikTok comment and Chipotle via its media contact.

Today’s top stories