Model and style icon Challan shares the good and the bad of blowing up on TikTok

We’re reaching out to some popular creators to get their best tips and tricks for success and better understand the ups and downs of life as a trailblazer on the internet.

This week, we spoke with Challan (@challxn), a popular content creator with over 5 million TikTok followers. She has also grown a following on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch, gaining over 875,000 followers across the platforms.

Challan is known for fashion, modeling, cosplay, makeup, beauty, and comedy content. She has recently taken to playing video games and streaming on Twitch. Challan was also a part of the all-Black creator house, the Crib Around the Corner, launched by influencer management company Whalar.

We spoke with Challan about what it was like to blow up online, how she stays in touch with her fans, her least favorite part of TikTok, her experience with the Crib Around the Corner, her advice for new creators, her aspirations, and more.

How long have you been interested in fashion and cosplay?

I’ve been cosplaying for almost 4/5 years now. I love turning myself into characters that I see on TV that have piqued my interest in real life. Sometimes adding my own twist.

I’ve always loved fashion. I like to play around with colors. I like to play around with monochrome. I like to play around with just about anything. I’m learning to find my specific style right now. I find it difficult because I like so many different styles and I think so many different styles look lovely on me so I love dabbling in many.

How would you describe your style?

I would describe my style as all-around. Sometimes I like very feminine styles, sometimes I like very masculine styles, sometimes I like very bright styles, sometimes I like very dark styles. I love old and new styles. It truly is dependent on how I’m feeling.

What led you to start posting on TikTok?

I joke about how when I began posting on TikTok often, it was to see what my little sister was doing on there. I ended up piquing my own interest in the app. I liked that it was a predominantly video app that let me bring to life many ideas that I was never able to.

Was there a moment when you realized you’d “broken through” and become popular on the app?

I realized that I had broken through and became popular when people started asking me questions about myself. Sometimes questions can be extremely intrusive, however when people ask me about things that make it very clear that they’re just interested in knowing more about me and my interests, it made me realize that people were interested in things I did because they were interested in me. That is not a feeling I was used to prior.

What’s something you do to keep in touch with your fans?

I constantly stream, go live, etc and engage with my audience directly. Giving them opportunities to get to know me and talk to me themselves instead of just seeing me.

What is your least favorite thing about TikTok?

I think the comments sexually can be pretty brutal, it’s a lot to take in as one individual pretty often. But I guess that’s with any platform and putting yourself out there.

What was it like being a part of The Crib Around The Corner?

It was great being around other creators that have the same interests as me and created similar content as me. Before then I hadn’t really been granted an opportunity to create with people.

If you hadn’t become a creator, what would you be doing right now?

If I hadn’t become a creator, my dream was to become a fashion designer or an architect.

What advice would you give to a creator who’s just starting out?

Advice I would give to a creator that’s just starting out is, as cliché as it sounds, do what you want. A lot of people put themselves in boxes to appeal and to please and end up falling away from what they love to do. Do what you love and enjoy doing and the audience will always follow. It may take time and it may sound like nonsense, but trust me and believe me. I live by “there is an audience for everything.”

What are your aspirations for the future?

My aspirations for the future to become a professional model, actor and all around feel completely comfortable and happy in success. I know that I will take these things, it just takes time.

Thank you, Challan, for talking with us!

Are you a creator who has gone viral? Email [email protected] for a chance to get featured in an upcoming newsletter.