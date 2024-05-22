Scarlett Johansson’s ChatGPT controversy sets an important precedent for creators

It feels like something important is brewing these past few months with celebrities and AI — whether it’s FKA Twigs speaking to the Senate about AI robbing artists of their rights, Sony sending out warnings to hundreds of AI companies to not use their creators’ work, or the Tree Queen herself (aka Scarlett Johansson) speaking out against ChatGPT and OpenAI.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the latter, our reporter Charlotte Colombo broke down the viral Scarlett Johansson news . In short, OpenAI had to pause its latest ChatGPT voice bot, known as “Sky,” after Johansson spoke out about how it sounds exactly like her this week.

“In a time when we are all grappling with deepfakes and the protection of our own likeness, our own work, our own identities , I believe these are questions that deserve absolute clarity.” – Scarlett Johansson

Celebrities are often much-needed leaders at the forefront of the labor movement. The most powerful unions in the entertainment industry today, like the Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA , accumulated their power largely due to the early backing of famous Hollywood stars. SAG-AFTRA, which includes various types of creators and influencers in its ranks, has already signaled support for Scarlett Johansson in the wake of this ChatGPT news.



All in all, today’s biggest stars like Scarlett Johansson (or any of you fancy-schmancy creators in the audience) can use their platform and withhold labor to force major companies like OpenAI to create AI standards that can help ensure protections for everyone in the industry, even the smallest creators.

In summary, thank you, millionaires, we appreciate your #solidarity. Maybe we won’t eat you now.

– Grace Stanley, Deputy Editor

