Marvel Rivals

‘Extremely disappointed’: Creators speak out against non-disparagement clause in Marvel video game contract

'The contract signs away your right to negatively review the game.'

Photo of Steven Asarch 

Steven Asarch

Posted on May 13, 2024   Updated on May 13, 2024, 3:35 pm CDT

“Marvel Rivals” could be the next great shooter game. Players take control of superheroes you know, like Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Doctor Strange, bringing them into the arena where they’ll fight for objectives and glory. It captures the magic of the six-versus-six chaotic combat that made “Overwatch” a breakout hit in 2016.

But over the weekend, “Marvel Rivals” was released in a testing stage known as an Alpha to a few select play testers and influencers tasked with figuring out balance and bugs. To get a code, some of those influencers were given a contract with a non-disparagement clause.

“The content creator agrees to not make any public statements or engage in discussions that are detrimental to the reputation of the game,” the clause reads.

Former “Overwatch” pro player Brandon Larned leaked the clause on Saturday in an X post. It went viral on the platform, with over three million views and hundreds of replies debating the controversial clause.

Not So Marvelous

Creators shared their distaste for this contract on social media, believing it to be completely over the line. It also appeared ineffective against creators who opted out but still got a code through a friend or giveaway…

Click here to read more at Passionfruit, our sister site for creators

*First Published: May 13, 2024, 3:34 pm CDT

Steven Asarch

Steven Asarch is an internet culture reporter who lives on Twitch and YouTube. After graduating from Baruch College, he wrote for IBT Media, Newsweek and Insider. In 2021, he executive produced the docu-series "Onision in Real Life" on Discovery +.

