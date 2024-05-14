mcu characters on orange and pink background with text that reads issue 237 and a passionfruit creators logo

Usa-Pyon/Shutterstock (Licensed) Remix by Passionfruit

Passionfruit newsletter: The Twitch streamers and Insta baddies of the MCU

Fans might be willing to overlook bad CGI, but not a denouncement from their favorite creator.

Photo of Grace Stanley 

Grace Stanley

Passionfruit

Posted on May 14, 2024

Passionfruit

Issue #237 | May 14, 2024

Good afternoon, everyone! Today, we have not one, but two stories about Marvel. In one case, Marvel hit an anonymous Instagram creator with a DMCA subpoena to unveil their identity, after they leaked unreleased footage of the upcoming “Captain America” movie. Kind of wild. In another story from this week, the studio had to ferociously backtrack after creators spoke out about a policy that forbade them from saying negative things about the upcoming MCU game “Marvel Rivals” if they signed up for early access.

Once a simple “pocket-size studio” by comic book writer Stan Lee, Marvel is now Disney’s prize behemoth of ticket sales, merchandise, action figures, games, and fans willing to overlook bad CGI. And unfortunately, while it rakes in billions, the overworked creators and artists who make the success of the MCU possible tend to be left behind.

But arguably, creators now have unprecedented social power and leverage in the entertainment industry. While Grandpa Disney might act like the MCU is some kind of timeless classic commodity, it’s clear that it can’t survive without Twitch streamers and Insta baddies giving it relevance. Disney can afford a lot of things (like raises), but it can’t afford to completely alienate creators.

Grace StanleyDeputy Editor

In Today’s Newsletter

Click here to read more at Passionfruit, our sister site for creators
In Body Image

Sign up for our Passionfruit newsletter for creator coverage like this:

Share this article
*First Published: May 14, 2024, 4:15 pm CDT

Grace Stanley

Grace Stanley is the Deputy Editor of Passionfruit, the Daily Dot's sister site for creators, covering the latest creator news, labor issues, tools, and community resources. Grace’s work has been seen by millions on the Daily Dot. Starting as a reporter covering trending internet culture stories, they have become a go-to resource on all things related to the creator economy.

Grace Stanley
 