‘At least it’s not ending up in the garbage’: Catering staff reveals ‘what happens’ to leftover wedding cake in viral TikTok

After the fanfare of a wedding, what happens to the leftovers? One TikToker is aiming to answer that question in a viral video that has garnered 2.7 million views.

In the video, posted by @justinerosegaragan, catering staff are shown with what appears to be the leftovers of a wedding cake. On worker bends down and takes a bite out of the cake. “This is what happens to your left over wedding cake,” the text overlay reads. “But did we get fired?”

The short video sparked a conversation about leftover wedding food.

Some are supportive of the video and feel it makes sense to give staff leftover cake, beverages, and even alcohol if the wedding couple doesn’t want to worry about taking home piles of leftover food.

“At least it’s not ending up in the garbage,” one commenter wrote. “Share it. They’re expensive.”

“Depends,” another commenter wrote. “We are going on honeymoon straight after the wedding, so staff are getting any leftovers.”

“I left my wedding cake and all the liquor an 25 bottles of wine for the staff,” another wrote. “I did not want it lmao.”

One commenter shared their experience of having wanted their leftovers but that they were taken by staff anyway.

“I would’ve been fine giving leftovers to the staff,” they wrote. “Instead they stole it and told me it had all been served.”

Others disagreed with giving workers the leftovers.

“Hell no,” one commenter wrote. “Sorry but people paid a lot of money for that. It’s disrespectful af. You don’t know if the families wanted to take that.”

“But the bride and groom own it,” another wrote. “Unless they have permission, it should be packed up for bride to take.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @justinerosegaragan via TikTok direct message and a comment on the video.

