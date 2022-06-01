‘Sounds like 2 adults who know how to interact’: Small business owner confronts man who gave him a bad Google review in viral TikTok

A landscaping business owner shared a video recording on TikTok of his call with a man who gave him a bad Google review. Viewers say it’s a great example of a business owner/client relationship.

The owner, named Jonathon Reale (@thesolomow), has about 4,600 followers on TikTok and often answers question about his business on the platform. His business, Reale Lawn Maintenance, is based in North Carolina.

In his video, Reale tells the man on the phone that he saw a three-star review from him on his business page. However, Reale notes he is confused because he had never worked for the man before. The two both confirm that the review included the man’s name and was linked to his gmail.

The man seems confused and promises Reale that he would never leave him a bad review. Based on the conversation, it seems that Reale wasn’t able to work for the man because he had too many other clients at the time. The man speaks amiably to Reale and says he’ll have to check his Google account to investigate the alleged review.

“I have to check. Maybe my wife got on there and did something because she was upset,” the man on the phone says. “I know she was complaining this morning because a bunch of people were not getting back to us. Maybe it was a mistake she made.”

Then, the man asks how he can correct the issue with Reale.

As of Wednesday, the video received about 143,000 views. Multiple viewers said the two handled the misunderstanding well.

“Sounds like 2 adults who know how to interact! I hope a positive solution is met,” one viewer commented on the video.

“I do respect how he wanted to correct it willingly! I also respect how you handle checking with them and seeing why or what made them leave it,” a second viewer commented.

One viewer, however, criticized the customer. “Threw the wife right under the bus,” they claimed.

In a second TikTok video, Reale explains to the man that every review matters to small business owners like him. He asks the man to delete the review, and he immediately says he will.

The Daily Dot reached out to @thesolomow via TikTok comment.

