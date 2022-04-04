‘Who really needs who?’: BTS lost at the Grammys. BTS ARMY isn’t taking it well

The 2022 Grammys avoided any Will Smith-sized scandals, but one topic is still dominating social media the morning after: BTS being shut out of the awards.

Like last year, the K-pop group was nominated for best pop duo/group performance. And like last year, they lost out. Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More” beat BTS’ “Butter” to the award, resulting in outcry from the BTS ARMY. Now the hashtag #Scammys is trending on Twitter, as BTS fans complain about the snub.

2 years later this is still true abt the #scammys lmaoo



who really needs who pic.twitter.com/bKy3uqTXyi — notemilylol (@person_elt) April 4, 2022

That’s fine cuz #BTS has 4 sold out shows right across the street #scammys pic.twitter.com/ysaEbajmKa — scarlett (@talking2thejoon) April 4, 2022

Snubs and fandom backlash are par for the course after every awards show, but BTS still stands out. It’s arguably the biggest band in the world, so it’s kind of wild that it hasn’t won a Grammy yet. And, of course, the fanbase is notoriously active on social media. A two-year run of Grammy snubs is definitely enough to incur the wrath of the ARMY.

Some fans also accused the Grammys of using BTS for ratings, since the band was one of the main performers at last night’s show. The accusation here is that the Grammys organizers got what they wanted from BTS (the publicity of a live performance, and an extremely viral moment between Kim Taehyung and Olivia Rodrigo), while the band itself got a bad deal. In turn, this ties into a long-running sense of resentment about the American music industry benefiting from the popularity of BTS and other K-pop groups, without fully acknowledging K-pop’s cultural impact on the same level as American artists.

FUCK THE GRAMMYS!!!!! LOS ODIOOOO LOS ODIOO LOS ODIO LOS ODIO! #scammys #DoYouKnowBTS ? do you know who are they????? the are the best ever group in all times!!! FUCKING GRAMMYS pic.twitter.com/Sjjiu7IREs — Golden Piece (@GoldenPiece30) April 4, 2022

JUSTIN BIEBER SAID THIS FOR NOTHING. THESE AWARD SHOWS ONLY CARES ABOUT YOUR POPULARITY. HOW THEY WILL GAIN FROM YOU. THEY DON’T CARE HOW YOU FEEL. AS LONG AS THEY ARE GAINING, THEY ARE WINNING. WELL, YOU KNOW WHAT? FCK THE VIEWS. FCK SCAMMYS! pic.twitter.com/wHoR2S0CBs — 💜 (@yowits_maine) April 4, 2022

They did it again …. They robbed us again , I love Doja and sea but bts deserved it #scammys pic.twitter.com/bLz703btne — yoongi’s long shoes (@hygctrvbn) April 4, 2022

only armys will be able look at the pain in this 11 second clip

fuck you scammys

mf fraudsters, i dont understand why they even host such events and disrespect talented, deserving artists#scammys pic.twitter.com/CxGbkqk2yt — taejin's child (real) (@taejinmuffins) April 4, 2022

But while the American music establishment is still slow on the uptake when it comes to K-pop, a Grammy performance is always a crapshoot for any nominee. This year Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X were in a similar position to BTS, performing live at the ceremony but ultimately losing out. That’s just a risk these artists have to take.

