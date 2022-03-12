‘Legendary’: Friends smuggle Little Caesars Batman Calzony pizza into ‘The Batman’ in viral TikTok

Viral TikTok footage shows a group of friends smuggling a Batman Calzony into a movie theater showing of The Batman.

In anticipation of the new Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson, Little Caesars releasedtThe Batman Calzony, a Batman-shaped pepperoni pizza with a calzone-like crust. The pizza has gained traction on TikTok, with the hashtag #calzony receiving about 150,000 views.

A TikTok account known as The Jack Shack (@thejackshackboys) chronicled their experience ordering the Calzony then enjoying it while watching the movie.

In the video, one of the boys can be seen ordering the item inside a Little Caesars then doing a dramatic “Calzony Reveal,” popping open its box to show the rest of his friends.

Then, the video showed the boys inside a movie theater, with the first boy pulling the Calzony box out from inside his T-shirt to enjoy during the movie. The clip is soundtracked to Nirvana’s somber “Something In the Way,” for some reason.

The video garnered mixed reactions from viewers, with some applauding the boys for their successful idea.

“Well done,” one viewer commented on the video. Another viewer wrote, “Legendary.”

Other viewers couldn’t believe that the boy could manage to keep the pizza under his shirt until the movie.

“Lmao I know your stomach was burning,” one TikToker said.

“How did the grease not get you,” another viewer asked.

Someone else commented, “Bro my boys chest must smells like crusty pizza.”

For one viewer, smuggling pizza into a theater isn’t all fun and games.

“Y’all are about to see batman come at y’all from the shadows to give y’all vengeance since y’all are breaking theater policy!” they warned.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

