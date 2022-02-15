Customer exchanges ‘old’ Bath & Body Works products for new ones in viral TikTok, sparking debate

A TikToker exchanged her “old stuff” for new products at Bath & Body Works, prompting the store’s rumored exchange policy to go viral yet again.

@jozterzz’s TikTok showing his friend exchanging her old Bath & Body Works products for new ones got over 3.1 million views since being posted on Jan. 24. The video shows his friend going into Bath & Body Works with a basket full of “old stuff” and coming out with new products and an exchange receipt.

The text layover reads, “Exchanging her old stuff at bath and body works for new stuff for free.”

This is not the first time Bath & Body Works’ rumored generous exchange policy has gone viral. According to its website, “If at any time you’re not completely satisfied with the quality of our products, you may return them to any of our Bath & Body Works or White Barn Stores in the US for a full refund.”

But whether or not used items can be exchanged for new ones has been a topic of debate for a while. While Snopes failed to confirm whether a customer can actually exchange used items for new ones, several TikTokers have posted about exchanging items for new ones.

Several commenters agreed that the exchange policy is real.

“Its literally our policy I used to work at bath n body works‼️‼️ It didn’t bother most of us we knew it made our customers happy,” @feliciatharealest._ said.

“I used to work at bbw. Trust me we really couldn’t care lol it doesn’t affect our pay, and we just spend a few mins scanning everything,” @chxlula wrote.

Some, however, said they would be “too embarrassed” to ever partake and accused the customer of abusing the policy.

“This is abusing a companies policy lol I see it being changed in the near future,” one said.

A few top comments even resorted to calling the customers “ghetto.”

“Who has the time for this ghetto mess,” one questioned.

“That’s ghetto. No thanks,” another said.

Others, including alleged Bath & Body workers or former workers, came to @jozterzz’s defense and questioned why viewers were seemingly defending a large corporation.

“There’s nothing ghetto about this. Sometimes you buy a scent and when you get home it doesn’t smell the same or maybe you just don’t like it anymore,” @laressia04 said.

“Everyone in the comments acting like they daddy own bath and body,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @jozterzz and Bath & Body Works for comment via TikTok message and email.

