‘I walked away with brand new candles’: TikToker says they exchanged empty candles for new ones at Bath & Body Works, sparking debate

A TikTok user’s claim that they exchanged their empty Bath & Body Works candles for new ones under the company’s 100% satisfaction guarantee has sparked debate on the platform.

Posted by TikToker Shemar Waugh (@marleyshow1), the video has garnered 5.5 million views on the platform, where commenters are debating whether the location should have taken those returns and whether it is ethical to return a product that has essentially been used up.

“Just walked into store and said I want to exchange my candles and they let me free, no receipt and I walked away with brand new candles,” Waugh wrote.

The company’s website states that it has a 100% guaranteed no-questions asked returns policy.

“If at any time you’re not completely satisfied with the quality of our products, you may return them to any of our Bath & Body Works or White Barn Stores in the US for a full refund, subject to the terms of our Return Policy,” the site states.

According to Snopes, it is unproven whether empty candles can be exchanged for new ones.

The video shows Waugh exchanging a total of five candles for new ones, with some only having about an inch or two of wax remaining in the candle.

Some commenters claiming to be employees wrote that the policy allows only half-used (or less) candles to be exchanged.

“As a Bath & Body Works employee it can only be half burned or less,” one wrote. “We won’t take it if you burned the whole thing.”

Other commenters joked about people being “pressed” about Bath & Body Works losing money, as it is a large corporation and product losses are expected.

“All these people in the comments are forgetting this is a multimillion dollar chain store,” one commenter wrote.

Some commenters posited that this is why some of the candles are so expensive.

“This is why the prices of up and exchange policies are harsher because of people who abuse if they don’t have to pay for a candle,” one wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Shemar Waugh via Twitter direct message and Bath & Body Works via email.

