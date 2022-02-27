‘I’m actually disgusted right now’: TikToker finds ‘slimy’ substance in their Arizona iced tea

A TikToker is calling out AriZona Beverage Company after finding a “slimy” substance in their iced tea can.

In a viral video posted two days ago, Meadow (@honeywalnutshrimps) said they bought a can of Arizona sweet tea at the discount retailer Five Below. When they drank the beverage, they said that it “tasted funny” and had a distinct texture. The video has since received over 739,000 views.

“I poured it in a glass and I see this stuff…” Meadow said, referencing a light, clumpy substance sitting on top of their drink. “What the hell is this.”

Meadow said it had only been three hours since they had bought the tea. The best-by date on the bottom of the can indicated the beverage should have been OK to consume until Oct. 30, 2023. In the caption of their video, Meadow said, “I’m actually disgusted right now.”

In a follow-up TikTok, Meadow showed Instagram direct messages with a representative from AriZona Beverage Co. In one DM, the representative asks the TikToker to send the company an email and to keep the packaging.

In an Instagram message to the Daily Dot, Meadow said they reached out to AriZona Beverage Co. late Friday afternoon. They have not received a response to their email yet, but they presumed it is because it is the weekend.

“I’m giving them the benefit of the doubt in that situation because I’ve seen them post on socials but I know it’s a company issue so they probably want corporate to deal with it,” they told the Daily Dot.

When asked if they’ve ever received an Arizona tea with a substance like this, Meadow said they hadn’t.

“I knew a few times when I’d get the jugs and they’d get a little cloudy towards the bottle of the jug but that’s after a couple weeks of having it and I’d just throw it out after that,” they said.

Meadow told the Daily Dot that the substance made the drink taste minty and the texture was slimy, “similar to when you cough up a lot of phlegm.”

Commenters under Meadow’s TikTok were grossed out by the mysterious substance.

“That happened to me recently [sad emoticon] i instantly gagged and threw it out. it was like two sips in,” one viewer wrote.

“So this happened to me!! i got some from Foodmaxx & 2 of them had that! i got 3 more in my fridge but im too scared to open them,” another said.

“I had this exact same thing happen to a 12 pack of this same flavor. it tasted like chapstick to me too! they sent us a check for $40,” a commenter claimed.

Others speculated about what the substance was or how it came to be.

“Mold. You definitely have to call the actual company,” one person wrote.

“Didn’t know they make kombucha now,” another commented.

“I had one like this, too. Someone said it’s something to do with the sugar if it sits sedimentary for too long,” a viewer said.

Meadow said they aren’t sure what the slimy substance was.

“It felt really gross, and I really don’t know if it was mold or not. I know a lot of people are saying it’s mold, or a scoby from kombucha—it could possibly be either,” Meadow said, adding, “I don’t know how long the product was sitting before purchase so the store could also be at fault too.”

AriZona Beverage Company did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

