Addison Rae temporarily banned from TikTok

Popular TikToker Addison Rae was temporarily banned from the platform. But she’s already back.

According to a tweet from Rae on Thursday night, captioned “Well time to get a job,” her account was “permanently banned due to multiple violations” of TikTok’s community guidelines. The notification she shared prompted her to download her data and log out.

However, Rae, who has more than 85 million followers on TikTok, had her account reinstated rather quickly for someone permanently banned; as of Friday morning, it’s back up. We’ve reached out to TikTok for comment.

Rae’s most recent TikTok is from a day ago and is a sponsored post with Nintendo Switch. Before that is a TikTok in which she dances—the thing that made her popular, for better or worse—and then zooms in on her backside. Some are speculating that’s what got her banned.

While it’s unclear why she was initially banned, Rolling Stone‘s EJ Dickson points out that many smaller accounts, and sex workers specifically, have been purged from TikTok for violating “adult nudity and sexual activities” guidelines. And, unlike Rae, many of them don’t get their accounts back so quickly, or at all.

Last month it was revealed Rae signed a lucrative multi-picture deal with Netflix after the success of August’s He’s All That, which certainly seems like a job.

Update Oct. 15, 1:25pm CT: A TikTok spokesperson tells the Daily Dot that Rae’s account was “briefly down last night then restored within the hour.” They did not comment on why it was down.