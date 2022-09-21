man speaking in front of cream walls caption 'My experience with Adam Levine' (l) Man greenscreen TikTok over fake Adam Levine Instagram DM's 'wow It makes sense why they call you lord lightskin... Ur literally hotter than a victoria's secret model... yes' caption 'My experience with Adam Levine' (c) man speaking in front of cream walls with caption 'My experience with Adam Levine' (r)

People are sharing parody videos about their DMs with Adam Levine

More people are coming forward every day.

Posted on Sep 21, 2022

Adam Levine made a non-apology yesterday after multiple women came forward with DMs he sent them. In an Instagram post, he said he “crossed a line” but didn’t cheat on his wife, who is currently pregnant with their third child. “In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” he wrote.

This whole thing has gotten pretty silly, and in keeping with that theme, people have been releasing parodies of their own celebrity-DM interactions.

Some framed it as their own experiences with Levine. TikToker Miles Jones claimed some risky DMs led to Levine coming up with the song “Payphone.”

@milesjones My thoughts go out to Adam’s wife & kids during this time. They are the true victims all jokes aside 💔 #adamlevine #sumnerstroh #adamlevinecheating #greenscreen ♬ original sound – miles jones
@sarcasticallystormyjokes My experience with #adamlevine #satirecomedy ♬ original sound – Stormy

And others spoke out about Wilfred Brimley shooting his shot.

And people have been rightfully roasting Levine’s horny teenage boy texting style.

