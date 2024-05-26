‘When your card declines in therapy’: This ‘Adventure’ Time sound makes for sensational trauma dumping

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

We don’t have little diaries with a lock and key anymore—we have TikTok. Much to the chagrin of some therapists on the platform, it has become our one-stop shop for trauma dumping, and nothing shows that better than this classic Adventure Time-themed sound.

The sound

As a soulful guitar strums, a male voice gently sings: “Marceline, is it just you and me in the wreckage of the world / That must be so confusing for a little girl.”

To add to the gloominess, people are using this sound in conjunction with a meme where they open up about their troubles.

The meme involves users writing on-screen captions of what would happen if their card declined in therapy—which, in other words, involves TikTokers directly confronting the thing that put them in therapy in the first place.

The examples are both lighthearted and sincere:

“When your card declines in therapy so they bring out that guy you never dated,” said @1araquinn.

“When your card declines at therapy so they bring up how you used to get asked out as a joke,” said @whos.kennyuh.

“When your card declines at therapy so they show you the life your mom could’ve had if she hadn’t met your dad,” said @graceleshnerr.

“When your card declines in therapy so they bring out that friend group who excluded you, said @iamvasili.

“When your card declines at therapy and they bring out that one roommate who made your life a living hell,” said @eringibney

Where’s it from?

The song is “Remember You” from the hit animated series Adventure Time. This cover of the song by the charmingly-named “Dominurmom” was first posted on Aug. 14, 2021 but it didn’t really blow up until around February.

In the show, ‘Remember You’ is based on a letter written by Simon Petrikov to a young Marceline the Vampire Queen. Simon takes on a father figure role with Marceline, but tragically, ends up slowly losing his mind after using an enchanted crown.

Shortly before the Ice King crown made him permanently forget who she was, Simon wrote this letter to Marceline, and she sings the letter to Ice King in the hope that it might help him remember her.

Clearly, this emotionally charged song has clearly struck a chord with TikTok users. And in case you were wondering, that pun was completely and entirely intended.

Sound off

In the 497,500 videos this sound has been used in, we’ve seen the full spectrum of human emotions. Maybe whoever said that music brings us together had a point, even if it’s in this especially Gen Z way.