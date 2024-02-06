Here’s what all those Trisha Paytas and King Charles memes are about

If you, like me, have long forgotten what grass feels like, you’re probably already well aware of the link between Trisha Paytas and the Royal family, but if you’re someone with a healthy amount of vitamin D in their system—allow us to catch you up.
On Sept. 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. Her reign was the longest of any British monarch at over 70 years.
Then, on Sept. 14, 2022, YouTube star Trisha Paytas gave birth to their first child, who they named Malibu Barbie.
Coincidence?! I think…well, yeah, I mean probably.
But people at the time were still quick to make odd jokes about Trisha’s baby possibly being the Queen reincarnated, given the closeness of the dates in question—and, of course, the internet ran with this absurd suggestion, pushing it to its limit, having quite a bit of fun with the coincidence:
The meme’s silliness led it to becoming pretty wide-spread, even getting to the point where Trisha made an official comment on Instagram, obviously denying strange the claim—which is, in itself, quite funny—even issuing an apology to the Royal family on behalf of the “weird” internet.
After that, the foolishness died down for a bit, but picked back up a little this past November with the announcement of Trisha’s second pregnancy immediately being linked to news of King Charles’s ill health.
Then, this week, the coincidences kicked into overdrive again when an announcement from the Royal family revealed that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer.
With Trisha’s baby due in May, the internet was quick to connect the two situations again:
The meme-ing got to be so intense after the announcement, Trisha even responded again—but, this time, it was with a simple “no comment”:
So, uh, yeah—that’s enough internet for today, I think.