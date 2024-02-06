Here’s what all those Trisha Paytas and King Charles memes are about

If you, like me, have long forgotten what grass feels like, you’re probably already well aware of the link between Trisha Paytas and the Royal family, but if you’re someone with a healthy amount of vitamin D in their system—allow us to catch you up.

On Sept. 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. Her reign was the longest of any British monarch at over 70 years.

Then, on Sept. 14, 2022, YouTube star Trisha Paytas gave birth to their first child, who they named Malibu Barbie.

Coincidence?! I think…well, yeah, I mean probably.

But people at the time were still quick to make odd jokes about Trisha’s baby possibly being the Queen reincarnated, given the closeness of the dates in question—and, of course, the internet ran with this absurd suggestion, pushing it to its limit, having quite a bit of fun with the coincidence:

queen elizabeth in trisha paytas womb pic.twitter.com/Z1TiwlTKGq — patty schwab (@GIRLB0SSERY) September 8, 2022

you’re laughing. queen elizabeth is about to be reincarnated as trisha paytas’ baby and you’re laughing. — angie 🖤🤍 ginasfs luvr (@ih8petewentz) September 8, 2022

queen elizabeth when she gets reincarnated as trisha paytas’ baby: pic.twitter.com/3qYqcN5mZd — Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) September 8, 2022

The meme’s silliness led it to becoming pretty wide-spread, even getting to the point where Trisha made an official comment on Instagram, obviously denying strange the claim—which is, in itself, quite funny—even issuing an apology to the Royal family on behalf of the “weird” internet.

After that, the foolishness died down for a bit, but picked back up a little this past November with the announcement of Trisha’s second pregnancy immediately being linked to news of King Charles’s ill health.

Then, this week, the coincidences kicked into overdrive again when an announcement from the Royal family revealed that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer.

With Trisha’s baby due in May, the internet was quick to connect the two situations again:

if i had a nickel for every time trisha paytas’ baby coincided with the downfall of the royal family id have two nickels which isn’t a lot but it’s weird that it happened twice pic.twitter.com/EjtXRcc7zL — fran ✧ (@thicksku11) February 5, 2024

im crying this is so funny pic.twitter.com/iOzrWSeXWt — adam mcintyre (@theadammcintyre) February 6, 2024

trisha paytas when her baby starts talking with a british accent pic.twitter.com/DUZDMer3YI — hannah 🐳 (@hanfromdastreet) February 6, 2024

if Trisha Paytas has enough babies we might be able to end the monarchy — sophie 🏴‍☠️ (@runwayinchicago) February 5, 2024

king charles’s soul being dragged across the world to be reincarnated as trisha paytas’s baby pic.twitter.com/LSrDZ9I1Rz — yas (@yoongiIuvxo) February 5, 2024

The meme-ing got to be so intense after the announcement, Trisha even responded again—but, this time, it was with a simple “no comment”:

Literally no comment 🙄 — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) February 5, 2024

So, uh, yeah—that’s enough internet for today, I think.